HARRISONBURG — Get your running shoes and swimming suits out, the sixth annual Youth TryAthlon is coming up.
The event is geared toward introducing triathlons to young kids, but according to Erik Dart, the city’s athletics and special events manager, it’s not just limited to triathlons.
“This event opens up the possible interest for running events, swimming and biking events,” Dart said.
The event will be held Aug. 10 at Westover Park. It is open for kids ages 7 to 17 and the registration deadline is Friday. There are only 22 of the 100 total spots left. To register, visit https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/youth-tryathlon.
Dart said registration is higher than it has been in prior years.
“We have 78 people already signed up and last year we had 74 participants in total, so I think this year we could hit 100,” he said.
Dart said the focus of the event is completion, not competition.
“We want to show kids that they can complete these types of events and we want to encourage them to do more events like these in the future,” Dart said.
The day of the event, athletes ages 11-17 years old will begin the course at 8:30 a.m. and kids ages 5-10 years old will begin at 10 a.m.
The event begins with a metered swim in Westover Pool. Ages 5-7 will do a 25-meter swim, 8-10 will participate in a 50-meter, 11-13 will swim 100-meters and 14-17 will do 150 meters.
“Swimming always seems to be the intimidating part of this TryAthlon,” Dart said. “But we have kick boards and lifeguards in the water to help all kids through it.”
From there, the athletes will participate in a bike ride through Westover Park’s walk and bike trail. Ages 5-10 will ride 1-mile, and ages 11-17 will ride 2.5 miles before wrapping up the TryAthlon with a half-mile run for ages 5-10 or 1-mile run for those 11-17 years old.
Dart said in the five years this program has been going on, there has never been one person to not complete the event.
“We have had cyclists go out on training wheels,” he said. “We are flexible to make it so that they want to complete all three aspects of the event.”
Every athlete who completes the event will receive a medal for efforts.
“The feeling of satisfaction they get once they complete the event — they can take that feeling into other triathlon events,” Dart said.
The idea to hold a Youth TryAthlon six years ago came about when Dart and his then-staff member, Matt Little, were noticing there weren’t many youth-oriented athletic events in the area.
“We were already doing two running events and with having the resource of Westover Pool and already knowing we have a neighborhood running course, which can be used as a bike course, we decided to explore ideas to bring more to our community,” Dart said.
Although Little does not work for the city anymore, he still volunteers for the event and his son, Nate, 6, will be participating in the event for his second year.
Dart said it’s a good experience being a volunteer and watching kids succeed.
“We can always use more volunteers,” he said, adding that between city staff and current volunteers, there are about 30.
To volunteer, email Dart at Erik.Dart@harrisonburgva.gov.
There will also be police resources to watch the streets at certain intersections.
