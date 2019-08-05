HARRISONBURG — Over 40 people discussed how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Harrisonburg and Virginia at the Climate for Justice Training at The Gathering Place in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Laura Grier, a summer intern for Virginia Interfaith Power and Light, organized the meeting on behalf of the group.
The training is one of four across the state, she said, with other meetings held in Richmond, Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.
“We wanted all the trainings to cover the basics of climate change, why climate change is relevant to communities of faith, tools for advocacy and organizing and then end with some sort of civic engagement plan,” she said.
Kendyl Crawford, the director for Virginia Interfaith Power and Light, said she had heard about the “progress” in Harrisonburg.
“We really are trying to unite leaders across the state of faith and conscience to learn from each other and to work together so we can share these best practices that are happening in the Valley with other communities across the state,” she said.
One of the speakers on the energy justice panel was Joshua Vana, of Rockingham County, organizer with Rockingham Alliance for the Protection and Transformation of Our Resources and Society, known as RAPTORS — an anti-fossil fuel infrastructure group.
“A sustainable future and healthy future in Virginia, in terms of energy access and energy justice, cannot include the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines,” he said.
But fossil fuels cannot be phased out overnight, Vana said.
“If [fossil fuel groups] are listening, they would be hearing that people are demanding equitable access to renewable energy and that that is part of the equation in moving away from fossil fuels,” he said.
Tom Benevento and Leons Kabongo, members of the Harrisonburg’s Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee, otherwise known as EPSAC, spoke about their work with the city during a presentation.
The group works with city staff to try and develop plans for environmental standards in relation to activities in Harrisonburg, Benevento said.
The most recent draft of the plan is from May 30, with the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and can be accessed online at the EPSAC homepage of the Harrisonburg City website.
Some considerations included in the report are incentivizing construction of energy efficient residential buildings and improving access to local, sustainably produced food.
Crawford then gave a presentation about the climate action situation across the state.
Part of her pitch was encouraging guests to vote in the upcoming elections on Nov. 5.
“As much expertise as different progressive organizations have, we would be massively helped by a majority of folks in the Legislature that care for creation — that care for justice,” she said.
Virginia has a voluntary renewable portfolio standard, or RPS, which is a regulation to increase renewable energy production, and something groups like Virginia Interfaith Power and Light want to change.
“There’s a conversation that’s starting at the state level about how can we organize to Virginia having a mandatory RPS,” Crawford said.
Another initiative Crawford spoke about was the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, otherwise known as RGGI.
RGGI is a mandatory, market-based model to reduce greenhouse gas and is used by nine East Coast states, including Massachusetts, New York and Maryland.
Commonly referred to as a “cap-and-trade” system, the initiative works by capping the amount of emissions of a producer, while letting the producers trade emission “credits” to suit their business.
“Today, I’m hoping it is a start to create momentum at the urgency we need to address climate justice,” Crawford said.
