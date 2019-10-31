The Mount Clinton Pike improvement project is back underway, this time with a different plan.
The original plan was to have a single lane roundabout at the intersection of Mount Clinton Pike, Park Road and Chicago Avenue.
There would also be a shared-use path from Virginia Avenue to College Avenue on the north side of Mount Clinton Pike and sidewalk constructed on the south side to close in the gaps with existing sidewalk. Drainage and stormwater features were also planned in the project.
Because the city couldn’t get the funding needed, a new project started up.
In 2012, the city received a $750,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation, which the city had to match.
The $1.5 million would only fund the engineering and right-of-way acquisition. Only 60% of the engineering had been done.
In 2014, when VDOT created what is now called Smart Scale, city staff went through three rounds of grant applications to try to get the remaining $13.5 million to fully fund the project, but were unsuccessful.
Tom Hartman, Harrisonburg’s director of public works, said that because the $750,000 from VDOT is state funds, the city can’t hold them indefinitely and was at risk of losing the money.
“VDOT doesn’t like to see state dollars go unspent so they approached us to find a way to modify the project to a point where we could do improvements in some way for Mount Clinton Pike,” he said. “If they determined that there wasn’t a solution, they would remove the grant.”
Hartman and city staff worked to come up with a new plan for the $1.5 million, and construction is expected to begin in 2021.
The new project does not include a roundabout and will focus more on the bicycle and pedestrian improvements.
According to Hartman, a 10-foot path will be constructed from Virginia Avenue to Park Road on the north side. It will be an extension of the Northend Greenway.
The city still plans to fill the gaps on the sidewalk on the south side.
Hartman said the project will add a westbound left-turn lane off Mount Clinton Pike onto either College or Chicago Avenue.
“We haven’t determined yet which way we think pedestrians will want to cross to get to the shared-use path,” Hartman said. “We will do a study to figure out which way is best.”
Hartman said the plans are in the engineering phase.
“Luckily, we can still use a lot of the engineering that had been done for our original project scope,” he said. “The plan is to get back to that 60% level by the spring of 2020.”
There will be a public meeting in the spring for people to see the new design, cost, timeline and ask questions.
Next summer and fall, Hartman said, the city will obtain some right-of-way in the area and relocate utilities that are in the way.
“Our ultimate goal is to go to bid at the end of 2020,” he said. “This project really has been in the works for years so we are glad to be at the point where we can move forward.”
The project idea came about when the city conducted a Chicago Avenue corridor study, which was completed in 2013.
The study made recommendations for traffic, engineering and land use along Chicago Avenue, Mount Clinton Pike, Park Road and Parkwood Drive.
“We definitely hit some road blocks along the way but we were very lucky to be able to work with VDOT to modify our scope and keep those state funds,” Hartman said. “If we hadn’t been able to do that, we wouldn’t be able to do any of this, but VDOT saw our new ideas and believed it would still provide the improvements we are looking for.”
