Twenty education experts and community leaders met on Thursday morning for a roundtable discussion about the need for and benefits of before and after-school opportunities in Harrisonburg, hosted by Mayor Deanna Reed.
Among those in attendance were Superintendents Oskar Scheikl and Michael Richards, a representative from the After School Alliance, the dean of students and principal of Skyline Middle School, a representative from the Valley Scholars program and Gus Bus through James Madison University, Second Home, a before and after-school program, the dean of the Department of Education at JMU, and members of the Virginia Department of Education.
Each attendee kicked off the roundtable by talking about their work in the community and their individual perspective on the need for after-school opportunities, particularly for low-income students.
Krisztina Székely with Second Home said she was there to advocate not just for after-school opportunities but before school care. Second Home is one of the only organizations in Harrisonburg that is accessible for low-income families because of its low fees.
However, due to funding Second Home can only serve three of the city's six elementary schools.
"Open up another center so that we can serve the other three schools," Székely said.
At the state level Helen Coy, the deputy secretary of education, was in attendance from Richmond. She gave an overview of what is going on at the state level to support education and what other school divisions are doing.
"We want to be supportive of locally driven initiatives," Coy said. "Out of school time is such a key part of serving our youth and our families"
Reed said changes to the application process for community organizations may be coming in the next budget cycle.
"Council is looking at scratching it completely and starting over," Reed said. She explained that some organizations have been benefiting from those funds for 20-plus years and it makes it difficult for new organizations to find their way in.
Log In
