HARRISONBURG — The city’s Public Utilities Department will begin its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system starting Monday through November, according to a press release from the city.
The city has 190 miles of sewer lines and each year, a section of the lines are tested.
The purpose of the testing is to detect any breaks or leaks in the city’s system and make appropriate repairs, if necessary, according to the release.
During the time of testing, residents may notice smoke rising from manhole covers, yards where systems run, or in some cases from their bathtubs, toilets or sinks.
Some smoke will be seen from rooftop plumbing vents, which is an indication of a properly installed plumbing system, the release says.
Residents can pour one gallon of water into the drain traps of floors, sinks, showers and tubs, which will prevent sewer gases or smoke from entering a home or business.
If the non-toxic smoke enters a residence or business, this is a sign of a defect in the plumbing. There is no need to contact emergency services, according to the release, just open a window or door for ventilation, note the location of the smoke and contact a plumber.
To see a list of the areas being tested this year, visit dnronline.com
— Laine Griffin
