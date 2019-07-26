HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced on Thursday its policy for providing free or reduced price meals for children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
Each school and central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party, according to a press release.
Some schools in the division — Skyline Middle, Smithland Elementary, Spotswood Elementary and Stone Spring Elementary — will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. All students enrolled at these schools will be provided a meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge.
Households with students attending these schools will not be required to submit a meal application form for these students to receive meals at no charge. Each household with students attending these schools will receive communication about CEP, including contact information for any questions.
In all other schools, household size and income will be used to determine eligibility for free or reduced price meal benefits, according to the release. Children from households with an income at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines may be eligible for either free or reduced price meals.
Children who are members of households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families may be automatically eligible for free meals.
Children who are homeless, migrant or runaway may also be automatically eligible for free meals, according to the release. Foster children, who are the legal responsibility of a welfare agency or court, are eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside.
Children who are members of households participating in WIC may also be eligible for free or reduced price meals based on the household’s income.
Applications can be found in Central Office and the principal’s office of each school.
Local school divisions are facing increasing breakfast and lunch debt and one of the reasons attributed to the problem is families not submitting the necessary paperwork receive free or reduced priced meals, despite qualifying for it.
The Page County School Board recently voted not to allow two qualifying schools to participate in Community Eligibility Provision and members wouldn’t comment as to why, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
For more information about free and reduced meal eligibility contact your local school division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.