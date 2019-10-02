HARRISONBURG — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine made several stops in the Valley on Tuesday to talk about legislation and meet with students and community members.
The Democrat’s first stop of the day was to talk with high school students and educators about vaping and his sponsoring of a bill that would change the legal age to purchase cigarettes or vaping products from 18 to 21.
“Vaping has wiped out the progress we’ve made” on tobacco use, Kaine said.
After that, Kaine stopped by a political science class at James Madison University, introduction to the American government, to talk about his career, the Higher Education Act, which he’s trying to see passed, and to answer questions from students.
Kaine explained to the students that his career in politics was not something he planned on. His wife, Anne Holton, comes from a political family — her father was Virginia’s governor from 1970 to 1974 — but Kaine never saw that as a career for him.
Due to the racial divide in Richmond, and not wanting to just be someone who gripes and does nothing, Kaine ran for City Council and served two terms as a councilor and two as mayor.
Just when he thought his time in politics was over, he had the opportunity to run for lieutenant governor and then governor of Virginia, of which he served from 2006 to 2010. He was elected to the Senate in 2012 and reelected in 2018.
“That’s how I did it. It was an accident,” he said. He now serves on several committees, including the Armed Services Committee, the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee and the Budget Committee.
Under the current administration, Kaine has had 26 bills signed into law, which he credits with working across the aisle with Republican senators to accomplish.
Now with his work trying to pass the Higher Education Act, his main goal is more Pell grants for high-quality career and technical education.
Taking questions from the audience, one student asked Kaine about his support for federal decriminalization of marijuana and whether he thought that he was likely.
Kaine said decriminalizing marijuana was not something that he originally supported, or thought much about, but after listening to constituents and learning more about how it’s used in the court system, his opinions changed. He also said that while it might not happen in the next year, he feels that federal decriminalization of marijuana will happen during his current term as senator.
“Learning more I had to check my own attitude on the topic,” Kaine said.
Another student asked whether Kaine has conflicts between what his constituents want and what he believes in. Kaine answered yes, using the death penalty as an example.
Although a majority of Virginians support the death penalty, according to polls, he does not.
“I have to listen and then decide what I believe,” Kaine said. “If the people disagree, they can put another person in office.”
Kaine’s last stop of the day was to a hemp farm in Port Republic. Going along with his support for raising the age to purchase tobacco products, Kaine supports the growth of hemp as an alternative for farmers growing tobacco.
