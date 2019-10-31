It’s not every day that you get to Skype with a real-life NASA engineer. But that’s what students at Stone Spring Elementary School did on Wednesday, thanks to a NASA Challenge program.
Stone Spring Elementary third through fifth grade students are working with NASA scientists and engineers as part of a collaboration offered through the U.S. Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers program offered through the Gus Bus.
The department’s collaboration with NASA aims to bring high-quality science, technology, engineering and math experiences to students nationwide who often lack access to such experiences, and inspire them through engaging, hands-on learning during out-of-school time, said Becky Lantz, instructional program coordinator for the Gus Bus.
Students will participate in engineering design challenges while exploring answers to questions such as, “How do you slow a spacecraft for descent onto Mars?”
Monica Guzlik, a mechanical engineer with the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, spent time on Wednesday talking to a group of third through fifth graders at Stone Spring.
She talked about her schooling, her family and friends and why she became an engineer.
“My dad is an engineer,” Guzlik told the students. And even though she excelled at English and had a hard time with math, she was set on becoming an engineer after seeing the work her dad did during his career.
Her dream came true, and now she studies and works on things such as how to land spacecrafts on unknown surfaces and fuel cell technology.
“I get to solve new problems every day,” Guzlik said.
The Skyping as well as the NASA Challenge partnership through the Gus Bus and with Stone Spring was made possible thanks to a statewide grant submitted to Youth 4 Youth, said Jolynne Barley, who oversees the Gus Bus program.
Students will work on the challenge and then in the spring put together presentations and short videos that they will share with NASA, also via Skype.
The overall challenge will be completed throughout the remainder of the semester.
Because spacecraft that land on the surface of Mars travel at extremely high speeds, they need some sort of drag device to slow them down to prevent them from crashing into the planet and becoming damaged.
For the challenge, students will work in teams to design and construct a drag device that will slow the cargo bay when it is dropped from a consistent height.
The device must make the cargo bay slow down when it is tested, or dropped, and the entire device must be deployed from two meters and must remain intact throughout the drop.
