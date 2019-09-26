HARRISONBURG — The Council for Art Education has recognized Harrisonburg High School art teachers Jauan Brooks and Kelley Shradley-Horst for their contributions to Youth Art Month last school year.
Brooks is still an art teacher at HHS. However, Shradley-Horst is no longer with the school division.
The Commonwealth of Virginia received an Award of Excellence and, as co-chairpersons of Virginia’s Youth Art Month Committee, Brooks and Shradley-Horst were specifically named for the honor.
“Harrisonburg is fortunate to have leaders in the classroom like Jauan and Kelley who value the opportunities for not only our students but for students across Virginia to create and share their voices through the visual arts,” said J.R. Snow, fine arts coordinator for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
“The visual art team of Harrisonburg City Schools is proud to participate in Youth Art Month and to be part of this Award of Excellence for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
CFAE annually recognizes Youth Art Month programs across the country. To be eligible for this honor, each state submitted documentation of its Youth Art Month programs and activities, noting observances, funding, participation, community support, special materials, and proclamations.
Recipients will be recognized during the 2020 National Art Education Association Convention, March 26 to 28, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Daily News-Record reached out to Brooks for comment but inquiries were not immediately returned.
