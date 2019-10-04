HARRISONBURG — Construction workers are still working on improving the downtown area and will be making their way to the intersection of North Main and Wolfe streets next week.
The construction downtown that has been in the works is part of the Streetscape Phase III project, which is aimed to improve both sides of North Main Street between Elizabeth and Wolfe streets for better walkability.
Included changes are sidewalk reconstruction, the addition of curb ramps, new pedestrian signal systems, the replacement of traffic signal poles, new illuminated street signs and new street lighting.
Starting Monday, construction crews will start removing the traffic signal on the southeast corner of Wolfe and North Main streets.
While the removal is taking place, there will be a stop sign on Wolfe Street, which will require drivers to stop and wait for traffic before turning onto or crossing North Main Street, according to a city press release.
Drivers on North Main Street will not have a signal or stop sign.
The project is expected to take 30 days to replace the signal.
Also over the next 30 days, construction crews will extend the brick sidewalk from the southeastern corner near the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church down to the intersection of North Main and Wolfe streets, according to Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks.
The entire phase III, which began in April, is expected to be completed by early November.
The total cost of the project is $861,204.90, according to Parks.
He said the city received a Transportation Alternative Program grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation for $681,688 and the city has to pay the remaining 20% of the project, which is $179,516.90.
Prior to the third phase, a second phase was completed in 2015. Its main focus was street improvements along the west side of Main Street from Bruce Street to Court Square.
Improvements included sidewalk reconstruction, more curb ramps, replacing traffic signal poles and adding new pedestrian signal systems, putting up new illuminated street signs, new street lighting and underground duct bank installed with three conduits on the west side of Main Street from Bruce Street to East Court Square.
The second phase cost $1.1 million and was funded by VDOT Transportation Enhancement funds and city funds.
Prior to that, Phase 1 of the streetscape plan focused on new sidewalks and curb ramps on the east side of Main Street from Bruce Street to Elizabeth Street, which was completed in 2010.
Also in the works is a project that includes replacing a 100-year-old water line and sewer lines along East Market Street, from Main to Mason streets.
Public Works will also repave East Market Street from Main Street to Mason Street and replace existing sidewalks with new brick paver sidewalks, according to the city’s website.
The project began in May and was expected to be completed in October, but has been pushed to November and December.
“Once we began that work and got underground, we realized that [the] project would take much more effort than originally estimated,” Parks said Thursday.
He said the infrastructure that was decades old was more of a project than Public Works expected it to be.
“It is hard to know what you will run into when the road hasn’t been opened since the early 1900s,” he said, adding that the city hopes to open Market from Main Street to Federal Street by mid-November.
He said the last leg of the Market Street work, from Federal to Mason Street, is targeted to be completed at the end of December.
Construction for the paving and sidewalk replacement will cost $400,000 and the waterline and sewer line construction will also cost $400,000.
Parks said the city is covering the full amount.
