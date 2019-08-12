HARRISONBURG —Swimmers, runners and bicyclist at the ready.
For the sixth annual Youth TryAthlon, 95 children spent their Saturday morning tying their shoes extra tight and making sure their bicycles were ready to go.
Hosted by Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, the event is geared toward not only introducing triathlons to young kids, but other events as well.
“There is not an event like this for children,” said Erik Dart, the city’s athletics and special events manager. “It is good to bring [the triathlon] to this area and it gets kids introduced to triathlons in a laid back environment.”
Due to registration being available online, registration was higher than it had been in past years, according to Dart.
On Saturday, athletes ages 11-17 years old began the course at 8:30 a.m. and kids ages 5-10 years old began at 10 a.m.
The event kicked off with a metered swim in Westover Pool. Ages 5-7 completed a 25-meter swim, 8-10 completed 50-meter, 11-13 completed 100 meters and 14-17 completed 150 meters.
Once the first round was complete, athletes participated in a bike ride through Westover Park’s walk and bike trail. Ages 5-10 rode 1-mile, and ages 11-17 rode 2.5 miles before wrapping up the TryAthlon with a half-mile run for ages 5-10 or 1-mile run for those 11-17 years old.
First-timer Bronwyn Clancey, 10, of Harrisonburg, decided to take her shot at triathlons after her older sister completed the Youth TryAthlon last year.
“It looked fun and I am pretty excited for the bicycle part,” Bronwyn said. “I am not as excited for the running.”
Bronwyn’s father, Matt Clancey, said he finds the event to be a good resource for kids because it “keeps them active.”
Megan Tongen, of Harrisonburg, was able to watch all six of her children participate in the event.
“It is a fun, competitive, athletic event,” Tongen said.
One of her kids, Samuel Tongen, 10, prepared for his triathlon by training with his brothers who have experienced the Youth TryAthlon in the past.
“I biked at home to prepare, was on the swim team and ran with my brothers,” Samuel said.
While Samuel was excited to take a spin on his bike, he said he was least excited about tying his shoes when he has to get dressed after the swimming portion of the event.
Samuel said he predicted to place in the top 3 within his family.
While the triathlon is a family-affair event, it is also a place where friends can race against one another.
Annie Poirot, 13, of Harrisonburg, got a taste of her first triathlon along side friend Sophia Pinentelyoder, 13, of Harrisonburg.
The pair said the event was “a lot of fun” and would recommend the event to other people if they had any interest in triathlons.
