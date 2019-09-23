HARRISONBURG — When Margaret Perry’s daughter, Elyssa, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2, both of their worlds changed. A new normal routine had to be made and for Margaret Perry, she found a sense of relief through Zumba.
Zumba is an exercise fitness program that incorporates dancing and music to create an upbeat environment.
“Zumba was my way to take care of myself,” Margaret Perry said. “I started doing Zumba in 2013 and love it.”
With her love for Zumba and passion for raising autism awareness, Margaret Perry found herself being an instructor for Saturday’s Zumbathon, which is an extended Zumba class lasting typically two hours that benefits a cause.
To raise autism awareness, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation partnered with the Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership for its first Zumbathon for a Cause where donations benefited the partnership’s scholarship program.
Formed in 2003, the Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership is a group made up of parents and professionals dedicated to providing a forum for support, education and networking, according to the website.
The group serves the counties of Augusta, Bath, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren, along with the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
The group offers a maximum of $500 per year for scholarships to support individuals on the autism spectrum, as well as family members who offer support and care.
The scholarship can go toward summer camp fees, therapy or things insurance can’t cover, according to Amanda Randall, with the Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership.
“We have been around for 15 years and have gained a lot of community interest,” Randall said. “We do other fundraising events, but anyone can go to our website and make a donation.”
For Pam Lewis, one of the instructors for Saturday’s event, it was important for her to attend not only to participate, but also to help with the fundraiser.
“It is all about bringing awareness and helping others,” Lewis said.
