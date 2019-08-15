HARRISONBURG — The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors got a first-hand look at the work being done at the new InterChange cold storage facility near Mount Crawford on Wednesday, touring the $41.6 million facility.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the 250,000-square-foot cold storage and blast freezing facility on Aug. 10, 2018, bringing 88 full-time jobs to Rockingham County.
President Devon Anders said by the time the facility opens, there will be close to 90 employees.
InterChange provides industrial warehousing and logistics services. The new addition would nearly double its existing 115 employees locally, according to previous reports by the Daily News-Record.
The property is located on a parcel south of Cecil Wampler Road and east of Interstate 81 at the end of Crowe Drive.
The facility will offer blast freezing, which is primarily used to quickly freeze meat from area processing plants within 24 to 36 hours. The new facility will more than quadruple the company’s cold storage capacity.
The facility is set up to have seven bays refrigerated, but it can be turned into a freezer if need be.
The first phase of construction added room for roughly 13,000 pallets. Phase two added space for 15,000 pallets. When the facility is complete, there will be room for 30,000 pallets, according to Anders.
Rockingham County provided $300,000 to support applications for state funding for the project. County officials have said Rockingham expects to recoup its investment through real estate tax revenue in less than two years, according to previous reports.
Anders said he hopes to have the governor visit during the grand opening, which is expected for the end of September.
Supervisors also heard an ordinance to provide for the implementation of the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 and to authorize the county’s participation in the Shenandoah Valley Chief Elected Officials Consortium under the auspices of the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board.
The Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 provides federal funding to states for the delivery of workforce training and other services, according to Wednesday’s agenda. The act requires the governor to designate local workforce development areas to deliver workforce development services within the Commonwealth.
Rockingham County was designated as a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act area.
Supervisors voted to adopt the ordinance, 4-0.
Supervisor Bill Kyger was absent.
