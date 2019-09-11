HARRISONBURG — The public's help is needed to identify suspects in a recent theft, according to a press release from James Madison University's Police Department.
At about 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 3, an unidentified person entered two separate buildings on campus and went into two offices and stole a purse and wallet, according to the release.
After the discovery of the thefts, numerous large purchases were made in Harrisonburg by three suspects with credit cards taken during the theft.
The suspects are described as two black males and one black female and were believed to be traveling in a white Chrysler minivan at the time, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this case or who can identify any of the pictured suspects is encouraged to contact the JMU Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling 540-568-6711.
— Staff Reports
