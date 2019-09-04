HARRISONBURG — Eleven years ago, Richard Hinkle — a professor at James Madison University and a member of the local Elks Lodge — contacted Massanutten Vocational Technical Center, now just Massanutten Technical Center, to see if there was a need for student scholarships.
The organization found itself in the position to give back and wanted to use the money to help students. However, he was told that the school was good on scholarships, but really needed safety glasses.
Between $5 and $10 a pop, it became expensive for the school to supply every student with glasses, said Elk member Page Sencindiver.
What started out as a donation of a couple of hundred glasses to one school has grown into a statewide effort and after 11 years, Elks Lodges across the Commonwealth have donated over $750,000 in glasses to school divisions. Of that, $100,000 in glasses went to area school divisions.
After that first year, “word got out and Vo Tech Centers all over the state” were making contact.
Thanks to grants from the National Elks Lodge Headquarters, the group has been able to continue donating the glasses and growing each year.
“We still have to raise some money to offset the costs,” Sencindiver said, but a lot comes from the national level.
In 2018, Harrisonburg Elks Lodge #450, of which Sencindiver is a member, donated 75 pairs of safety glasses to Harrisonburg, 1,200 to Rockingham County and 600 to Massanutten Technical Center.
The glasses are supplied by a company owned by an Elks member, for which they receive a very good price, Sencindiver said.
The Elks don’t wait until school divisions have a need for safety glasses — the supplies are always ready to go.
“This is something we can do. This is something we have to offer,” Sencindiver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.