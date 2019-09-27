HARRISONBURG — More than a decade ago, Gerard Anthony Visco got married just outside the Spring House on Court Square in Harrisonburg.
On Thursday, he was back again, but for a more somber purpose.
“Oddly enough, the place where I got married, I find myself asking for help,” said Visco, a homeless Harrisonburg resident.
Visco has lived in Harrisonburg on and off since the 1980s. Previously, Visco said, he lived in Philadelphia, where he and his girlfriend ran into trouble with their landlord.
After the legal fees and subsequent end of lease, Visco had run out of funds. In April, Visco found his way back to Harrisonburg.
“I really didn’t think there were that many homeless around here,” he said. “And I’ve really been surprised and shocked.”
For more than three weeks, homeless community members and activists have been collecting signatures for a petition to start a year-round shelter in Harrisonburg.
Activists also call for the shelter to have minimal requirements for entry.
On Thursday afternoon, more than a dozen members of the Harrisonburg homeless community and activists met at the Spring House on Court Square to talk about the city funding a year-round shelter for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
“What we’re trying to do is to generate the political will in the community and communicate that to the City Council so that we get some action on this,” said Michael Snell-Feikema, one of the activists involved with petition.
So far, they have collected 750 signatures, according to Snell-Feikema.
The signatures “have been largely gathered by people experiencing homelessness themselves,” he said.
Snell-Feikema said the petition is proof that Harrisonburg residents are supportive of such a shelter.
“We’re just trying to get by and come up and better ourselves and find affordable housing,” Visco said. “It’s difficult.”
