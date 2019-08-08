HARRISONBURG — Bridgewater Retirement Community has partnered with the Virginia Program for Aging Services and Holleran, an independent research firm, to gather information on community needs for persons 65 and older.
Crista Cabe, the director of marketing at BRC, said there has never been a survey done like this one in the area before. The Community Needs Assessment will take place for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Augusta County.
“There are so many really good organizations and agencies who provide good services and have knowledge about the needs, but we don’t have any comprehensive study to guide us,” Cabe said in an interview Wednesday.
She said with the area’s population of those 65 and older growing, now is the time to get information on the needs of that community.
The idea to hold the study came from the Westminster Canterbury Richmond retirement community, which worked with Holleran to conduct a senior community needs assessment in that area and in turn, identified needs and partnered with other agencies to help offer more services.
“We thought it was really inspiring that the community could help a broader community and help quality of life at all stages of life, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Cabe said.
The local study is a four-part comprehensive study.
The first part will revolve around getting available data and information from places such as hospitals or organizations throughout Rockingham County, Augusta County and Harrisonburg.
In the second phase, Cabe said municipal leaders, city councils, boards of supervisors and people who work in the area and have an understanding of the need of the senior population will be a part of discussions.
The third part of the study will include a survey for those 65 and older. The survey will open up Monday and run through Sept. 30. It will be available at BRC’s online site at https://www.brcliving.org. BRC will also have a booth at the Rockingham County Fair all of next week with iPads and printed surveys to allow those 65 and older to fill out the survey.
“We will also be visiting libraries and senior living centers to help people do the survey so we make sure we get good information,” Cabe said.
BRC and VPAS plan to have a minimum of 750 surveys filled out in Augusta County, Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, which would total 2,250 surveys, “but we are shooting for more than that.”
The last part of the study will include a survey for caregivers of those 65 and older. That survey will be available Oct. 7-28.
“The caregivers have expertise and know what their frustrations are in trying to provide support or care,” Cabe sage. “There are all kinds of things that could be issues for [caregivers] and they’re on the front line with understanding what those challenges may be.”
Cabe said what BRC and VPAS are hearing and seeing is a need for affordable housing, transportation — particularly in the rural areas in the counties— and getting to medical appointments and buying groceries. There is also frustration regarding navigating the health system.
“When we hear things like that, we then ask ourselves ‘what are the most urgent needs and what other things are there that we don’t know about right now?’”
Once the data have been pulled from the surveys, which will take until January, the study conclusions and recommendations will be shared at BRC’s website along with a public meeting to present the information.
Cabe said she would also like to present the information to area organizations and governing bodies.
“We are thrilled to be able to go out into the community to share what we have learned because the whole idea is that we can provide partnerships so that we can make things happen,” Cabe said. “We want to focus more outside the borders of just our community and have a strong impact on the broader community.”
