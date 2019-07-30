HARRISONBURG — As a student with autism, Alex Campbell said had been choked and put in a dark room alone by staff during his time at elementary schools in Richmond. From then, he knew things had to change.
Now, Campbell is a statewide advocate for people with disabilities who has helped shape public debate and legislation in Richmond and Washington, D.C. — and he hasn’t even graduated high school.
The Powhatan resident was one of many advocates for people with disabilities who have descended on Harrisonburg this week for The Arc of Virginia’s annual conference at the Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center.
Over the three-day conference, 350 guests will attend presentations from keynote speakers, breakout sessions and panels focused on supporting the disabled population in Virginia.
Campbell recalled his journey to being a prominent advocate at one of the event’s opening ceremonies on Monday afternoon.
He had been allowed to be physically handled by teachers due to rules and laws on restraint and seclusion as methods of dealing with students with disabilities, he said.
And that made him work toward policy changes, which are a major aspect of the annual event, said Tonya Milling, executive director of The Arc of Virginia.
There are three major policy points The Arc is focused on as the next General Assembly session approaches in November, Milling said.
The first is the full funding for the Developmental Disabilities Waiver Wait List.
“There are over 13,000 people waiting with a developmental disability to get services in Virginia,” Milling said.
Over 3,000 of those people are labeled as priority one, because they are facing crises such as homelessness, medical problems or caregivers can no longer help the person due to age or other factors.
The second policy point is increasing waiver reimbursement rates, which help support wages of support professionals and ensuring presence of care.
“The rate is very low and it does not sufficiently provide for people’s needs,” Milling said.
And the third policy point is investing further in disability services, noting that Virginia spends less than neighboring states on such programs.
The Arc’s public policy review will be held at the conference center from 10:15 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and is open to the public, Milling said.
The group will be holding forums across the state prior to General Assembly elections in November to educate candidates about the needs of people with disabilities in Virginia, she said.
“So no matter who gets in, we’ve educated them on this need,” Milling said.
Regular recipients of The Arc of Harrisonburg’s services were able to attend the annual Arc meeting for the first time, said Executive Director Heather Denman.
“Now that it’s here we’re able to have everyone here,” she said.
That includes staff and almost 50 people they support in the area, Denman said.
“It’s a really wonderful opportunity for our individuals that we serve to become self advocates to meet their peers from across the state,” she said.
And maybe some will get interested in advocacy similar to Campbell’s work, Denman said.
“The more people we have speaking up, the better chance we’ll have in making a difference,” Campbell said.
And that difference can help those who may not know how to advocate properly, he said.
“It’s important to be a voice for the individuals that unfortunately don’t have a voice for themselves,” Campbell said.
