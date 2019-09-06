HARRISONBURG — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office released the final plan for Phase III of the Watershed Implementation Plan on Aug. 23, but one of the Commonwealth’s largest agricultural advocacy groups has “mixed feelings.”
The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation stated in a release that although some aspects of the plan were positive, other areas created priority concerns.
“There are a lot of positive elements in the plan, but some of the mandatory requirements concern us,” said Martha Moore, vice president of governmental relations for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, in a release.
The Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan is designed to achieve a reduction of nutrient and sediment pollution entering the Chesapeake Bay by focusing on guiding local, state and federal actions through 2025. It includes more than 50 targeted state initiatives to support the necessary efforts to achieve the restoration goals by 2025, while placing importance on sustained funding and increased technical capacity across all sectors.
One of the state initiatives include providing farmers with improved financial and technical assistance by adding new resources for Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practices Cost-Share Program and Loan Program.
During the 2019 General Assembly session, legislators passed a budget that included more than $41 million for BMPs for fiscal year 2019 and more than $86 million for fiscal year 2020.
Moore said in a release that the additional funding for agricultural cost-share practices was positive, as was the flexibility in implementing conservation practices based on site-specific variations.
Phase III also included the possibility of eligibility expansion for farmers to receive tax credits for conservation practices when cost-share funds are not available.
A concern raised by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation involved a change in how farmers’ applications for cost-share funding are ranked by soil and water conservation district offices.
“We want to make sure a change in the application process doesn’t delay implementation of farm conservation practices,” Moore said in the release.
The final plan states the SWCDs receive no financial assistance from the state agricultural cost-share program to support staff who administer agricultural BMP and equipment tax credits.
“In certain SWCDs, this has created a burden that will be addressed by stabilizing technical staffing support from the state,” according to the plan. “The Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board has approved the creation of an Allocation Subcommittee to address base technical assistance funding for SWCDs to administer the tax credit program. The subcommittee will provide recommendations to the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board in December 2019.”
Another concern from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation regards a stipulation that if Virginia doesn’t have nutrient management plans implemented on 85% of farms with 50 or more acres by 2025, the plans will become mandatory for all farms of that size.
Phase III states, “Virginia will pursue legislation specifying that if the implementation target of 85% is not achieved by Dec. 31, 2025, agriculture operations in the Chesapeake Bay watershed larger than 50 acres that apply fertilizer, manure, sewage sludge, or other compounds containing nitrogen or phosphorus to support plant growth must develop and implement nutrient management plans in accordance with the regulations adopted.”
“We just think this is premature,” Moore said. “The plan should focus on voluntary compliance. When cost-share money is available, our farmers step up to the plate and implement all of these conservation practices that contribute to the health of the bay.”
Virginia’s nutrient management plan program is up for review during fall 2020 and requirements could change.
One of the “greater concerns” is the stipulation that farmers must fence livestock out of perennial streams.
Moore said in a release that Virginia farmers who receive cost-share funding when it is available continue to voluntarily fence cattle out of streams.
The Chesapeake Bay Program announced this year that water quality in the bay had attained its “highest level since monitoring began in 1985.”
Researchers found that phosphorus has met the target goal of 5 million pounds for Phase III since 2011 and can be expected to continue meeting the target goal. For nitrogen, the goal of hitting below 50 million pounds has been harder to reach, but the final plan shows a continued decrease.
“We know the bay is improving, and that our farmers are contributing to that effort,” Moore said in the release. “We appreciate that some of our comments were reflected in the revisions to the governor’s plan, but we don’t support mandates that will make it more difficult for our farmers to continue their conservation efforts.”
