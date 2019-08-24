BRIDGEWATER — Seven new full-time faculty members for are calling Bridgewater College home for the impending school year, according to a press release.
The faculty members arrived on campus this month to prepare for the start of classes on Tuesday. They will join the departments of art, communication studies, education, health and human sciences and mathematics and computer science.
The new faculty members, announced by Dr. Leona Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs, are as follows:
— Ronald Alabanza will join the Department of Art as a practitioner in residence. Alabanza earned an M.F.A. in graphic design from Savannah College of Art and Design and a B.A. in English from George Mason University.
— Emily Kohl will join as instructor of communication studies. Kohl earned an M.A. in communication and advocacy and a B.A. in English from James Madison University.
— Tammy Sheehy and Leah Washington will join the Department of Health and Human Sciences as assistant professors. Sheehy earned a Ph.D. in sport, exercise and performance psychology from West Virginia University. Washington earned a Ph.D. in sport and exercise psychology from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, an M.S. in exercise science from The George Washington University and a B.S. in kinesiology from James Madison University.
— Robert Silverman as associate professor of computer science and Andrea Williams as instructor of mathematics will join the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science. Silverman earned a Ph.D. and an M.E. in computer engineering from Purdue University and a B.E. in computer engineering from City University of New York. Williams received an M.S. in mathematics from the University of Virginia and a B.S. in mathematics from Bridgewater College.
— Marg Mast will join the Teacher Education Program as visiting assistant professor of education. Mast earned a Ph.D. from the University of Texas, an M.Ed. from Our Lady of the Lake University and a B.A. from Goshen College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.