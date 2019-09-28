HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg is the only city of its size to deal with the multiple languages spoken and has had to innovate for itself to help bring services to those who are not proficient in English, said Amy Snider, the assistant to Harrisonburg city manager, during a The Bottom Line podcast recording session Friday.
“There are very few, if any, cities in Virginia that look like us,” Snider said.
On May 14, the city began providing Spanish translators for City Council and Planning Commission meetings, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
“When I reached out to other and even larger cities in Virginia asking ‘Hey, how do you do this?’ the answer I got most often was ‘We don’t,’” Snider said.
Sal Romero, Harrisonburg city councilman and coordinator of family and community engagement for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, and Jeremy Aldrich, director of teaching and learning with HCPS, joined Snider to discuss the future of language programs in the city and the long-term effects today’s bilingual programs could have.
Not being able to speak English can hamper Harrisonburg residents’ ability to receive emergency services from the city, start their own businesses and fully participate in their children’s education, the guests agreed.
“Look at languages spoken in our city — the languages have changed over time,” Snider said. “It ebbs and flows with global issues.”
More than 60 languages other than English are spoken by city schools students, mostly Spanish followed by Arabic and Kurdish.
Between 2011 and 2016, the immigrant population in the Harrisonburg metro area grew by 73.2% to 12,599 people, according to data from the Partnership for a New American Economy, a pro-immigration think tank.
“With each new language group that comes to the city, we, as the city providing the services, need to figure out how to reach that group,” Snider said.
The city already has a number of programs to try and address these concerns, such as a translation phone service that city staff and emergency service providers can call to help those who do not speak English.
The guests agreed that the steps taken now will reduce language barriers later on.
The Harrisonburg City schools are a leader in crafting local bilingual programs, Snider said.
“I envision that, in some ways, we are going to be leaning on the city schools to see what they’re doing, what’s been successful for them, in addition to looking at communities outside of the state,” Snider said.
The division has an optional dual-language immersion program, in which students spend half the day learning in English and the other half in Spanish. The division has received state and national recognition for the program.
But just teaching languages is not a silver bullet, Romero said.
“The language on its own is not going to make the difference,” Romero said. “There’s got to be that understanding of the background and culture that the families bringing in.”
And graduates of Harrisonburg programs can be local faces to help bring communities into the light, Aldrich said.
“We’re trying to raise a next generation of bilingual students who can go out and be helpers in our community across languages,” Aldrich said.
The city also has programs to help teach English, such as classes at Keister Elementary, where 50 families are enrolled to take language classes on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Romero said.
“The ultimate goal is that we don’t have to have people support the communication, but to have people communicate directly,” Romero said.
