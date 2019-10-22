HARRISONBURG — Investigators have identified a Harrisonburg woman as the victim of a fatal fire in Augusta County last week.
According to a Monday press release from the Virginia State Police, Jennifer L. Charles, 59, was found dead in an RV that caught fire in a campground in the 1100 block of Eastside Highway, which is U.S. 340.
The campground is located between Crimora and Dooms.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. A man inside the 2008 Newmar RV managed to escape before it was destroyed, the release says.
Charles' remains were recovered from the RV and transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
Police do not believe the fire is suspicious, though the investigation into its cause remains ongoing.
