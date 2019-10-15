HARRISONBURG — The Institute for Reform and Solutions will host a two-day conference to discuss the criminal justice system and the effect it has on the community.
A partnership with Eastern Mennonite University's Center for Justice and Peacebuilding, Community Criminal Justice Days will be held on Thursday and Friday at EMU's Campus Center.
Nancy Insco, CEO and founder of the Staunton-based Institute for Reform and Solutions, said the conference will look into how children can be affected by family members' incarceration.
“Criminality is intergenerational and can cause addition and tends to erode at families with no other direction,” Insco said. “Childhood trauma associated with parents involved with criminal justice, children suffer trauma. They act out and are labeled high risk when all they need is counseling and restoration.”
Since the institute was founded in 2012, Insco said, it has held three conferences, with this year’s theme being “Breaking the Cycle.”
The institute is a nonprofit that advocates for greater education and understanding of criminal justice reform, according to a press release.
The conference will focus on how to reduce incarceration and recidivism in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to a press release. The conference will feature 11 sessions on a variety of topics, such as immigration detention, workforce training, addiction, juvenile delinquency and mental health.
“Today, it is more important than ever that we address our reliability on incarceration-only solutions and increasing expenses related to prison-based approaches,” Katrina Broughman, project manager for the event, said in a press release. “It is also relevant that we step away from growing trends on jail expansion and mass incarceration. As a community, we need to gather and make sure incarceration numbers are going down every year.”
The conference will culminate with a candidate forum on Friday beginning at 4:10 p.m. Featured speakers include Beverly Harrison, Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates 15th District; Jennifer Kitchen, Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates 25th District; Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, 26th House District incumbent; Brent Finnegan, Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates 26th District; Annette Hyde, Democratic candidate for the 24th Senate District; Elliott Harding, independent candidate for the 25th Senate District; and April Moore, Democratic candidate for the 26th Senate District.
Keynote speakers include Lisa McGuire, who will discuss the long-term effects of childhood trauma, and Pamela Wagner, who will release her documentary “After Riker’s: Justice by Design.”
Insco said the conference will not only focus on those incarcerated but also on at-risk people who need resources to be productive in today’s culture.
“We look forward to the event being transformative to all attendees,” she said.
Registration will close Wednesday at noon. Insco said those interested in attending can go to https://reformcjs.org to register. The event is free, with lunch available for $10 per day.
“We want to open our doors to as many people in the Shenandoah Valley as possible,” Insco said.
