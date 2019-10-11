NEW MARKET — The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded nearly $13 million in grants to support conservation efforts on Thursday, including almost $1 million to the Shenandoah Valley Conservation Collaborative.
The 47 grants were awarded through the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund and will generate close to $21 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $33.5 million, according to the NFWF.
Erin Burch, outreach coordinator for the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, said the Shenandoah Valley Conservation Collaborative will use the grant funding for projects that improve water quality and protect farmland.
“Specific projects will be decided with our collaborative partners when they convene to decide on structure and work to be done,” Burch said.
The Shenandoah Valley Conservation Collaborative is made up of 15 organizations located across the Valley and includes land trusts, watershed groups, regional nonprofits and agency partners.
Burch said the collaborative formed in 2016 and could expand in the future.
Richard Hoover, chairman of the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District and member of the collaborative, said in a press release that he was delighted to partner with the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley and others in this effort.
“We look forward to successfully combining our efforts to improve water quality, soil health and farmland protection,” Hoover said.
The Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, a nonprofit based in New Market, will act as the fiscal agent and coordinator for the conservation projects.
“Really the goal is to build a collaboration within our partnership and region and to make sure the work gets done,” Burch said.
Since 1999, the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund has provided more than 1,200 grants worth close to $158 million, according to its website. The investments created more than $238 million in local matching resources to support conservation projects throughout the Chesapeake Bay basin.
Over the last 20 years, grants have reduced annual nitrogen pollution by an estimated 22 million pounds, establish 318 acres of oyster reefs, restored more than 2,150 miles of streams and installed more than 1,878 miles of livestock-excluding stream fencing.
“The grants announced today will support on-the-ground conservation efforts that benefit people and wildlife throughout the Chesapeake Bay’s 64,000-square-mile watershed,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “These grants will help local communities and conservation partners restore and protect rivers and streams, improving water quality and the ecological health of the Bay.”
State Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, said in a press release that he applauded NFWF and the collaborative for “building upon the strong track record of conservation and restoration.”
“Landowners in the Shenandoah Valley have made great strides improving farm practices for clean water, preserving rural landscapes and contributing to the agricultural fabric of the region,” Hanger said.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, added that conservation practices and programs on farms are succeeding in restoring the health of local rivers and the Chesapeake Bay.
“More work remains to meet our goal, and this public-private partnership will help bring the resources that local landowners need to get the job done,” Wilt said in a press release. “I was pleased to weigh in with my support of the Shenandoah Valley Conservation Collaborative proposal and I wish the locally based partnership much success.”
The partnership formed between nonprofits, agencies and local governments is “unique” to Jack Bricker, a Virginia state conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“[The partnership] will expand NRCS capacity to implement on-the-ground conservation practices and address a backlog of livestock-related project needs,” Bricker said in a press release. “By expanding landowner outreach, building technical expertise and investing in farmer-to-farmer networks, we can deliver long-term conservation benefits that extend for beyond the Shenandoah Valley.”
