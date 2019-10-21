HARRISONBURG — City Council will revisit a proposal at its Tuesday meeting for a six-story mixed-use building with residential and commercial space on Reservoir Street and Foley Road.
The request comes from Kathy Hite, whose representative is Madison Lucy Realty LLC, which is seeking to rezone two parcels and obtain three special-use permits for the project.
Four hearings were held for the request at City Council’s Oct. 8 meeting, but the votes were tabled after Mayor Deanna Reed said Councilman George Hirschmann, who was absent from the meeting, wanted to be a part of the vote.
There were more than 10 people who spoke during the hearings, which were held at the same time.
Hite’s proposal calls to rezone 6.6 acres from medium density residential to high density residential at 2150, 2152, 2156 and 2158 Reservoir St. and 717 Foley Road.
One special-use permit would allow multifamily dwellings of more than 12 units per building. Another permit would allow for a multifamily building to be greater than four stories and/or 52 feet high.
The third special-use permit would allow retail stores and convenience shops, personal service establishments, restaurants, excluding drive-thrus, and business and professional offices.
Owners of homes in the Woodland Subdivision submitted a petition with 68 names to City Council strongly opposing the proposed development.
Reasons included that the neighborhood has seen several flooding issues, “not only due to the inability of the spillway on Reservoir to effectively move the water away from the Woodland, but also from inefficient drainage pipes in our neighborhood,” the petition said.
Staff reports originally stated that there are no steep slopes on the site, but realized following the meeting that there are portions of the property that are considered “steep” slopes, according to the zoning ordinance.
The zoning ordinance defines steep slopes as “natural slopes prior to land disturbance or construction that exceed 15%. Such slopes are measured as the rise in elevation over the horizontal distance between contour lines on a topographic map with a controur interval of 5-feet or less.”
Staff has not measured every angled section of the property but has seen that some portions have an 18.6% slope, according to city documents.
Documents show that staff still believe the site has merit to be developed as originally presented.
“It would be possible for the site to be re-graded under the current zoning district, and then an applicant could apply for the same rezoning and [special-use permit] requests and there would no longer be natural, steep slopes to consider under this condition,” the documents say.
Another issue the petitioners had was that the quiet neighborhood is already bordered by high-density student housing on Neff Avenue and Reservoir Street, and adding another high-density development would surround the subdivision with more student housing and noise.
According to information submitted by the applicant, the proposed building would have around 10,800 square feet of commercial and professional space on the first floor. The upper floors would feature five one-bedroom, five two-bedroom and 90 four-bedroom apartments along with a pool, gym, lounge, study room and bike storage.
The applicant told the city it would not have more than 378 bedrooms, and there would be a 100-foot setback from the property line with the Woodland Subdivision.
Staff recommended approval of all four requests but recommended a condition on the permits prohibiting standalone, non-residential buildings.
Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of three of the requests.
The commission opposed the rezoning request, the special-use permit request to allow more than 12 units per building and the special-use permit to allow a building more than four stories and/or 52 feet high.
The commission voted in favor of a special-use permit to allow for non-residential uses.
No public comment on the requests is scheduled for Tuesday's meeting.
In other news, council will proclaim Oct. 23 as Paralegals Day in Harrisonburg.
The Shenandoah Valley Paralegal Association is an organization established in 1990 working to advance and encourage paralegals in the area “and to promote and maintain the highest degree of ethical and professional conduct and proficiency,” the resolution said.
The organization is also a member of the Virginia Alliance of Paralegal Associations, which is an organization comprised on paralegal associations and individual area liaisons statewide and represents more than 1,500 paralegals and paralegal students in Virginia, its website said.
National Paralegal Day is Oct. 23
Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 409 S. Main St.
