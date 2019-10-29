DAYTON — Every three months or so, Dayton water treatment plant staff dons stethoscopes while at work.
But staffers are not listening to the human heart. When a fiber breaks in the town’s water filtration system, the medical device helps them find and fix the disturbance, according to Russell Bailey, the town’s public works service manager.
Water charges are the largest singular source of revenue for the town, according to the annual budget. In recent months, the system has suffered many difficulties, including semi-regular fiber breakages and one of the wells operating below half output, Bailey said.
On Tuesday, Dayton town council met to discuss four options for water plant improvements in a work session.
“We do need to make a decision pretty soon about what kind of system we want to use so we can start moving forward with both seeking finances and getting the final plans drawn up,” said Angela Lawrence, the town superintendent.
Estimated price tags for the respective construction projects run from nearly $1.9 million to more than $5.5 million.
The cheapest option is a retrofit of the MEMCOR system that the town already uses for its water treatment system, said Russell Jackson, a civil engineer who presented the plans and who is of no relation to councilman Cary Jackson.
However, the MEMCOR systems may not be the most reliable, Russell Jackson said.
The technology uses membranes to filter undesirable ions, molecules and sediment from water, according to the website of EVOQUA, MEMCOR’s parent company.
MEMCOR modules from the 1990’s regularly suffered breakages, as the town is experiencing, and though a new iteration of the product was released in 2015, it remains to be proven reliable, Russell Jackson said.
The middle price point options drew the most interest and support from council.
The installation of a Pall Aria Fit would replace the MEMCOR system and the town would have to pay roughly $210,000 for temporary water treatment during the three months when the new system is being built, according to Russell Jackson.
He did say the construction timeline of the system could take longer than three months, which would require the town to spend more money to extend a contract for temporary water treatment.
On the other hand, a Pall Aria Classic unit would require the town to construct a new building for the system. This would allow water treatment to continue unaffected until the town is ready to switch to the new system.
Council and Russell Jackson discussed options for potentially building onto the existing water treatment site on Bowman Road.
The estimated construction costs for the Pall Aria Fit are estimated at slightly more than $2.5 million, while the Pall Aria Classic costs are slightly higher at $3 million.
The most expensive option council heard, with a price-tag of more than $5.5 million, was a Pall Aria Classic system with an added water softening system.
Dayton’s water is considered hard, meaning that it has a high mineral content, according to the town’s 2019 blended raw water analysis.
The town can pull water from four sources — wells No. 1, No. 2, No. 4 and Silver Lake, though the lake is only used in emergencies.
The legal limit of water Dayton can pull from those sources is just over 3 million gallons per day — but the actual amount the town extracts daily is around 1.8 million, according to Bailey.
Lawrence said council will look at the costs and property issues involved in adding a new building to the existing water plant location. Council will continue to discuss the matter at the next town council meeting on Nov. 12, she said.
