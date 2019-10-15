DAYTON — Dayton Town Treasurer Tim Arrington will be stepping down on Oct. 25 after five months on the job, he said.
Arrington and his wife will be moving to Atlanta as she secured a higher-paying job.
“It was just a can’t-turn-down situation for my wife,” he said.
Susan Smith, the deputy treasurer and zoning administrator, will act as the interim town treasurer.
“I’m looking forward to have the opportunity to serve the town,” Smith said.
Smith has been a member of town staff for nearly 20 years — 13 of which she has been the deputy treasurer.
She has also taken on the role of treasurer several times, as Dayton has seen three treasurers come and go over the past three years.
“I’ve learned a great deal in transitioning between the different folks who have been in that position,” Smith said.
Arrington, a native of Keezletown, was named Dayton treasurer on May 21 after the departure of Lee Early from the position.
Early was approved as treasurer on Sept. 11, 2017, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
Early took over for Justin Moyers, who resigned from the position in October 2016 to work as the deputy finance director of Rockingham County, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
“As much as I can work with people internally, we would like to do that — add some stability to the town for a little bit,” Smith said.
Smith may also become the town treasurer, Town Manager Angela Lawrence said.
“In all likelihood, Susan will be offered the opportunity to be the permanent treasurer,” she said.
Lawrence herself is new to the Dayton superintendent position, having taken the reins from interim superintendent Joe Paxton in July.
Paxton took over for Bobby Popowicz, who resigned in January, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
Justin Trout, Dayton police chief, has led the department since Daniel Hanlon retired after four years as chief in June.
In public safety news, seven candidates applied for the vacant Dayton police lieutenant position. Three have been chosen for interviews and testing based on their resumes and background checks, Lawrence said.
The interview will be conducted by Lawrence, Trout, a chief from a different police department and a council member from the town’s personnel committee.
Regarding the ongoing water system updates, the town’s SCADA system will cost an extra $12,000 to $15,000 due to unforeseen updates to obsolete equipment, she said.
SCADA stands for supervisory control and data acquisition, and the system will help plant staff monitor water levels, Lawrence said.
In other news, the Dayton Town Council meeting was moved from Monday to today due to Columbus Day.
During tonight’s meeting, council is also slated to discuss Mama’s Caboose, a food truck parked on town property, according to Lawrence.
Lawrence said council could go to the board of zoning appeals to either allow the truck to keep operating on the property and charge rent, or to make the business vacate the property.
