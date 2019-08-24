HARRISONBURG — Virginia State Police charged one person after a car crashed into the storefront of an ABC Store on Friday afternoon in Harrisonburg.
A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling in the parking lot when the driver lost control and crashed into the storefront of an ABC Store, according to a press release from VSP.
The driver of the Ford was Richard L. Pratt Sr., 77, of Harrisonburg. He was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seat-belt. A passenger in the Ford, an adult female, 65, of Harrisonburg was also not injured in the crash and wearing a seat-belt.
Pratt was charged with reckless driving, according to the release.
The crash was reported around 1 p.m. at the 2100 block of John Wayland Highway, according to emergency reports.
No one inside the store was injured. Virginia State Police Trooper M. Salladay is investigating.
