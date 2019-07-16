PAGE COUNTY — Some farmers and producers in Page County have spent roughly three months dealing with loose cows roaming their property. On Thursday, a man was charged for the act.
Brandon Scott Dofflemyer, 32, is charged with a lot boundaries and fences misdemeanor after failing to contain a herd of cattle on land he was renting in Page County.
A hearing has been set for Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.
The incident began April 20, when Paul Foltz noticed 13 cattle owned by Dofflemyer on his property and eating his crops.
Foltz said Wednesday during an interview that the cost of damages was close to $7,000, but increases every day the cattle are not removed.
Police reports obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Foltz contacting the Page County Sheriff’s Office on June 25 stating that Dofflemyer’s cows had been on his property for several months and he wanted them removed.
Foltz called the sheriff’s office again on July 3 requesting to speak to a supervisor in reference to nothing being done.
As of Sunday night, the herd of cattle was still on his land.
Foltz is still pursuing a civil case against Dofflemyer for damages.
Dofflemyer has had several criminal and civil cases in Rockingham, Shenandoah and Page counties, ranging from driving without a license to a felony hit-and-run.
In 2004, Dofflemyer was charged in connection with the crash that killed David Leo Kenworthy, 17, of Elkton. Dofflemyer was 18 years old at the time.
According to previous reports by the Daily News-Record, Kenworthy was riding his bike home after leaving his job at the McDonald's restaurant in Elkton. Kenworthy was not wearing a bicycle helmet, according to trooper Dave Fisher of the Virginia State Police.
Dofflemyer claimed to be traveling at about 35 mph along U.S. 340, the legal speed limit for that stretch of road. Fisher could not find any skid marks to indicate Dofflemyer was going any faster than 35 mph.
Fisher also noted that the area had no lights. There were reflectors on the rear and side of the bike, and the rear reflector had been torn off by the impact, he said.
Dofflemyer pleaded guilty in 2005 and was sentenced to eight years with seven years and six months suspended.
