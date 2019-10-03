HARRISONBURG — Kristie Proctor’s farm in Hanover County gets no broadband — yet the tower by her house tells her that she has multiple potential providers.
“In my opinion, as someone who lives in an unserved area that actually has a tower that’s reading incorrectly the last time I looked at it — it’s very important we’re sending correct numbers,” said Proctor, who is also the executive director of the Virginia Rural Center.
Experts spoke about the challenges, such as Proctor’s, that remain in bringing reliable, fast internet connectivity to rural areas during the inaugural Investing in Rural America event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond at Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center on Wednesday.
Broadband is not available to 24.7 million Americans, over 276,000 of whom live in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and the Carolinas, according to a 2018 report from the Federal Communications Commission.
In those same states, over 662,000 only have access to the internet via dial-up, an outdated method of connectivity, according to the FCC report.
Broadband information gathering is complicated and includes many different factors, said Roberto Gallardo, assistant director of the Purdue Center for Regional Development.
“These maps can help — but I would not go to Mars using this data,” Gallardo said.
Nationally, data from technology corporation Microsoft indicates that 162.8 million Americans cannot access the internet at “broadband speeds” of 25 megabits per second.
The above discrepancy in data show another issue in the broadband debate — what counts as “broadband.”
“Public policy 101 is we’ve got to agree on a definition,” Gallardo said.
Slow and unreliable service still is an issue, as farmers can lose out on contracts or sales due to connection issues.
“The feds define [broadband] as internet access that is always on and faster than dial-up,” Gallardo said.
Broadband maps often overstate coverage, said Harold Feld, senior vice president with Public Knowledge, a rural broadband advocacy group.
Maps are also how the federal government decides where funding goes, Feld said. As a result, many who have internet access in rural communities but experience slow and unreliable service cannot get funding to improve connectivity.
“From a statistical standpoint, we can say you meet the definition so you’re served,” Feld said. “And therefore, because you’re served, you’re not eligible for any kind of money to improve the service because we only give money to people who don’t have any service at all.”
There have been different initiatives to try and find more accurate data about connectivity in rural areas, even creating specialized phone apps.
TestIT is a free app that tests the broadband speed of the area around the phone user, and was developed by the National Association of Counties, said Arthur Scott, the associate legislative director.
Though the federal government has “exceptional” broadband programs, Proctor said, many elements will have to come together, such as the applications like TestIT along with public and private groups.
“I know that they’re aware of this issue with the towers, but it’s going to be a collective effort,” she said.
