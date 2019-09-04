HARRISONBURG — The Office of Farmland Preservation within the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services, created in 2001 by the General Assembly, has administered the Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund that has conserved more than 100 working farms and forests.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the preservation milestone during a visit to Messick’s Farm Market in Bealeton, issuing a proclamation to commemorate the achievement.
“My administration has made farmland and forestland retention one of our highest priorities, recognizing the significant contributions these lands make to our economy and the important role they have in Virginia’s history and outstanding quality of life,” Northam said in a press release. “Together with our conservation partners, we are making the necessary investments in our communities to help maintain the rural and agricultural character of our Commonwealth and ensure our working lands remain unfettered by development and available for continued agriculture or forestry production.”
The Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund increases the viability of agriculture and forestry by empowering localities to limit development on areas deemed a priority for conservation, according to the press release.
Land devoted to farming and forestry has been on a steady decline for dozens of years. Roughly 8.3 million acres of Virginia’s close to 25 million acres remained as in the classification of farmland in 2012 — a loss of more than 5 million acres in farmland in 52 years, according to VDACS.
Virginia forestry shows a similar situation with a decline of 180,600 acres of forestland since 1992.
With the creation of the Office of Farmland Preservation and the Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund through the help of Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, 16 localities have used state funding to purchase 102 conservation easements since 2008 — covering 13,917 acres at a cost of more than $32 million.
“Protecting and conserving Virginia’s land and waterways, while preserving individual property rights and looking out for the business interests of our farmers and forest landowners are among my top priorities,” Hanger said in a press release. “The success and longevity of these programs demonstrate that preserving our working lands is important to all Virginians.”
Participating localities have contributed more than $15 million toward preservation projects since 2008, with the Virginia Farmland Preservation Fun providing more than $11 million. The remaining $3.3 million has been provided by federal, state and private funds.
“Agriculture and forestry are Virginia’s first and third largest industries and preserving farm and forestland is crucial to protecting the many economic, environmental, and social benefits these lands provide,” said Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring in a press release. “The continued success of the Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund and prevalence of local Purchase of Development Rights programs highlights a robust partnership of state and local governments demonstrating a shared commitment to the preservation of Virginia’s working farms and forests.”
