HARRISONBURG — After more than 4,800 comments were submitted calling for revisions and adjustments, the final Phase III of the Watershed Implementation Plan has been released.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office released the draft for Phase III on April 5, allowing public comment until June 7. With more than two months of reviewing and finalizing later, Northam released the final plan Friday to restore Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal rivers.
The Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan is designed to achieve a reduction of nutrient and sediment pollution entering the Chesapeake Bay by focusing on guiding local, state and federal actions through 2025.
Phase III includes more than 50 targeted state initiatives to support the necessary efforts to achieve the restoration goals by 2025, while placing importance on sustained funding and increased technical capacity across all sectors, according to a press release.
“Virginia’s targeted, science-based approach is a reflection of our commitment to making the necessary investments and working with our watershed partners to achieve our shared goals of a fully restored Bay,” Northam said in the press release. “As our current progress has shown, cleaner waters are good for our economy and our quality of life, and these actions will help ensure that future generations can continue to benefit from our vast waterways.”
The final restoration plan is broken into 11 chapters, looking into the goals for Phase III, next steps to implementation and what people can do to help reduce pollution. After revisions were made, the 180-page draft turned into a 223-page final restoration plan.
Target areas for Phase III include providing farmers with improved financial and technical assistance by adding new tools and resources for Virginia’s Agriculture Best Management Practices Cost-Share Program and the loan program.
During the 2019 General Assembly session, legislators passed a budget that included more than $41 million for BMPs for fiscal year 2019 and more than $86 million for fiscal year 2020.
The budget for the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board includes: $37 million for matching grants for agricultural BMPs on lands within the Chesapeake Bay watershed; nearly $16 million for matching grants for agricultural BMPs on lands outside the Chesapeake Bay watershed; and nearly $8 million for technical assistance for Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
An additional $5.8 million will be used toward backlogged agricultural BMPs.
Bettina Ring, Virginia secretary of agriculture and forestry, said in a press release that the additional cost-share funding would help farmers and forest landowners in continuing good land stewardship while assisting Virginia in meeting the water protection goals in Phase III.
“We recognize and appreciate the role landowners as well as the agriculture and forest industries have played in ensuring the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay, and we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with them to reach the goals outlined in the plan,” Ring said.
Phase III opens up with a look inside the progress already being made to achieve the Bay’s load reduction goal. Researchers found that phosphorus has met the target goal of 5 million pounds for Phase III since 2011 and can be expected to continue meeting the target goal.
For nitrogen, the goal of hitting below 50 million pounds has been harder to reach, but the final plan shows a continued decrease.
Phase III shows an update on living marine resources that reside in the Chesapeake Bay and an almost 60% increase in the blue crabs population from 2018 to 2019, showing the population grew to approximately 594 million compared to last year’s 371 million.
In 2018, the Bay was mapped to have had close to 91,559 acres of underwater grasses — a decrease from 2017 where approximately 104,843 acres of underwater grasses were mapped. According to the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, the entire Bay was not fully mapped in 2018 and may have supported 108,960 acres of submerged aquatic vegetation if using the 2017-recorded levels for unmapped areas.
According to Phase III, jurisdictions should: Further optimize choices of pollutant reduction practices, incorporate lessons learned and new science and information from the midpoint assessment, develop comprehensive local and federal engagement strategies so contributions are clearly articulated, ensure new and increase pollutant loads are offset, and build and sustain the necessary capacity needed to achieve Phase III commitments by 2025.
To meet those goals, jurisdictions should engage local partners in planning goal development and implementation, account for changes due to climate change and growth and develop comprehensive local, regional and federal engagement strategies and commitments.
The plan also calls for additional pollution reduction over time from wastewater facilities, maintaining tough regulatory requirements for large municipalities and a collaboration with local planning district commissions to address polluted stormwater runoff, according to a press release.
In order to implement the continuation of progress, the draft calls for a private property owners and business to make decisions to install BMPs.
“Ultimately, the BMPs being implemented, and the nutrient and sediment loads they reduce, aim to improve the Chesapeake Bay’s ability to meet water quality standards and, thereby, support its abundant life and critical habitats that make it such a special place,” the report said.
One of the concerns with the practices, however, is how to count for the voluntary efforts that are not monitored by the state.
“There is more work being done on the ground than the Commonwealth currently collects in its data systems,” according to the report. “This data collection gap is identified as a state initiative … when filled, [it] will help the Commonwealth meet its Bay goals.”
Phase III states that every BMP that is installed but not reported reduces the level of effort demonstrated to Environmental Protection Agency, Chesapeake Bay Program partners and the public.
“Seemingly harmless activities” such as washing a car can contribute to phosphorus pollution due to the soap running down a driveway and into a storm sewer, according to the report and “citizens can individually make changes that benefit water quality, or collaborate with stakeholder groups to strengthen relationships within the community and watershed.”
Phase III recommends avoiding pouring harsh chemicals down the drain, discarding non-degradable projects in the trash, keeping vehicles and tree roots away from the drain field and repairing leaking fixtures quickly in order to reduce nitrogen pollution.
“With the completion of its Phase III WIP, Virginia is well-positioned to benefit from more than just cleaner water and improved living resources, but also a stronger economy,” said David Paylor, director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in a press release.
