A modular home was destroyed Monday evening near Stanley.
According to a press release from Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit, crews were called to 225 Lucas Lane off of Marksville Road just after 6 p.m.
Firefighters saw flames shooting from the roof of the single-story home, which was vacant, when they arrived at the scene, the release says.
No injuries were reported, and the cause remained under investigation Tuesday, though the fire was believed to have started around an electrical panel in a bedroom.
Damage is estimated at $60,000.
The home, owned by Leslie Pettit of Stanley, was being renovated for a rental property.
Seven units and 30 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded, and it took 35 minutes to bring the fire under control, the release says. Units remained on the scene for about two hours to make sure the fire was out.
In addition to Stanley firefighters, the Stanley Rescue Squad responded, and the Luray Fire Department was on standby in case another fire broke out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.