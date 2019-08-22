STANLEY — Investigators with the Page County Sheriff's Office are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a trailer home early Thursday morning.
Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit said the blaze in the 2500 block of Dovel Hollow Road appears suspicious.
According to Pettit, crews were called to the scene south of Stanley at about 4:15 a.m.
The trailer, which had reportedly been vacant for years, was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived.
The sheriff's office shut down Dovel Hollow Road for about an hour while firefighters worked at the scene.
The trailer was a total loss. Pettit estimated damage at about $10,000. The sheriff's office is trying to locate the owner.
Five units and 23 firefighters from the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call, and it took 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control, Pettit said.
Units remained on the scene about two hours to make sure the fire was out. Page County EMS also responded but no injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.