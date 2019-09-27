HARRISONBURG — Due to several complications, the U.S. Forest Service has extended the comment period for the North Shenandoah Mountain Restoration Project until Oct. 25 at midnight.
The North Shenandoah Mountain Restoration and Management Project proposes landscape-scale restoration and management aimed at improving watershed conditions, restoring habitats for a diversity of terrestrial and aquatic species, increasing resilience in ecological systems and providing forest products to local economies.
The original comment period was held from Aug. 16 to Sept. 16, with a public meeting held Aug. 22.
Mary Yonce, North River district ranger, said in an email that due to “inadvertent errors in how individuals were notified and a technical glitch with the system used from comment submissions, the district thought it prudent to provide the public an additional 30 day comment period.”
“We value the input our publics provide and we wanted to ensure an all interested stakeholders have an equal opportunity to read, review and provide comments on the Environmental Assessment,” Yonce said.
The project’s focus areas are Rockingham County and Pendleton County in West Virginia. The project proposes restoration action on approximately 9,243 acres out of the 128,000-acre planning area.
Project working areas include Blue Hole and Grove Hollow, Camp Run and Mitchell Knob, German River, Feltz Ridge and Leading River and Slate Lick and Cross Mountain.
The project was designed to move the existing conditions within the North River Ranger District toward desired conditions described in the 2014 Revised Forest Plan for the George Washington National Forest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service website. The Draft Environmental Assessment documents the site-specific analysis for implementing the proposed action, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969.
Yonce said comments submitted during the original comment period were received and will be considered. Comments will not need to be resubmitted during the additional comment period if no changes are required.
Information on the proposed action and associated documents can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50342, as well as in the district office in Harrisonburg.
Comments can be uploaded electronically or mailed to Mary Yonce at 401 Oakwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Once the team has the opportunity to view comments and figure out the next steps, a draft decision will be issued.
