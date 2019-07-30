HARRISONBURG — It is never to late to be a friend of the Chesapeake Bay.
The Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund Advisory Committee is accepting applications for grants to support Bay-related education and restoration activities, according to a press release. The grants are funded through the sale of the “Friend of the Chesapeake” license plate.
The advisory committee will be awarding more than $224,000 in grants to those who are eligible. In 2018, the committee was able to award 66 people with more than $263,000 in grant funds.
The Department of Motor Vehicles started issuing the Chesapeake Bay preservation specialty license plate in 1992.
The “Friends of the Chesapeake” license plate costs $25 annually to purchase, with an additional $10 annually to personalize the plate.
The license plate is a revenue-sharing plate, according to the DMV. For each license plate that is sold, the committee receives $15 of the $25 fee. The donation may be tax deductible.
Since 1996, more than $8.3 million has been awarded in grants as a result of the sale of the license plate, according to the press release.
Applications for grants in 2020 will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Grant funds will be awarded between May and June of 2020.
In order to be eligible for receiving grant funding, applicants should submit proposals emphasizing environmental education or restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay, according to the press release.
Projects focusing on environmental education should increase public awareness and knowledge about the Chesapeake Bay. Projects with a focus of a restoration and conservation nature should be action-oriented.
The committee will favor proposals that:
• Reflect the Environmental Education Priorities and the Conservation and Restoration Priorities established by the committee.
• Will have a positive, tangible benefit to the Bay and the Bay program.
• Present clear objectives.
• Include a plan for achieving objectives (presents a specific, feasible plan of action to accomplish well-defined results).
• Demonstrates qualifications necessary to carry out the project.
• Is technically and financially feasible.
• Results from an assessment of community needs and addresses local Bay-related environmental problems.
• Provides an opportunity for cooperation among diverse organizations.
• Utilizes existing resources and expertise from local businesses, industries, public agencies, academic institutions, and conservation and environmental organizations.
• Emphasizes the service of volunteers to minimize administrative overhead.
• Provides a practical model for use by other organizations and communities and includes a plan for dissemination.
• Demonstrates a realistic prospect of successfully completing the project.
Grants from the advisory are awarded once a year and can not be used to supplant existing state or local general fund appropriations.
Applications from companies, private organizations or individuals will not be awarded grant funding.
Applications will be accepted from private not-for-private conservation organizations, schools and universities and governmental agencies whose projects will affect water bodies that are located within the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
There is no limit on the amount that an applicant may request, according to the press release.
Applications can be downloaded at http://dls.virginia.gov/commissions/cbr.htm.
