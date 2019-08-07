HARRISONBURG — Kickstands up at the ready.
For the third year in a row, the Valley Human Trafficking Initiative is taking to the Interstate 81 corridor to raise awareness of human trafficking not only in the Valley, but also throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.
On Saturday, drivers of all kinds will be able to participate in the 75-mile ride escorted by police.
In 2018, Virginia ranked ninth in the United States for the number of active criminal human trafficking cases heading to federal courts, according to the Human Trafficking Institute. In February 2019, according to William Shifflett with the Valley Human Trafficking Initiative, Virginia ranked sixth in the nation in human trafficking violations, according to the institute.
To combat human trafficking in the Shenandoah Valley, the Valley Human Trafficking Initiative was created in 2016 to help the community get connected with opportunities that help the anti-trafficking movement along the I-81 corridor in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
The run aims to help the FBI-endorsed nonprofit raise awareness through fundraising and visibility.
“It is not about the money, it is about helping a person,” Shifflett said. “The bigger picture is we hope to raise funds, visibility and awareness.”
Shifflett met Valley Human Trafficking Initiative Director Ken Blackwell three years ago and has been involved with the initiative ever since. Shifflett said he has held benefit runs for other charities for the last 10 years, giving him experience to start a benefit run for the initiative.
For their first years, the benefit run was held in Northern Virginia. Looking to cover more ground along the corridor, the run was moved closer to the Harrisonburg area.
Those participating will ride 75 miles with a police escort. The run will begin and end at Blue Ridge Powersports in Harrisonburg.
Advanced registration is not required, but Shifflett said organizers know of 30 bikes that will be participating during Saturday’s event — more than last year’s 26 bikes.
Proceeds collected during the run will help to fund the initiative’s operational needs. The suggested donation is $20 per bike and/or vehicle.
Blackwell will be present at Blue Ridge Powersports during the run to speak with anyone who may have questions or would like to make a donation.
“You don’t have to ride to be a part of it,” Shifflett said.
