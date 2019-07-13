Editor’s note: Information on the candidates was compiled from current and past interviews, previous Daily News-Record reports and online campaign and election resources.
HARRISONBURG — On Nov. 5, residents of Rockingham County will have the opportunity to vote for 30 candidates representing 15 different areas.
From the General Assembly to the mayor of Broadway, the county may see several changes in representation.
While the majority of people on the ballot for November are running uncontested, there remains a handful of candidates going head-to-head with others to win a seat.
House of Delegates 15th District
Del. Todd Gilbert
The House of Delegates majority leader was first elected to the House in 2006. He has run unopposed since 2009 when he defeated Democrat John Lesinski.
The Republican serves on the House Courts of Justice committee, General Laws committee and Rules committee.
The majority of bills he sponsored in 2019 concerned public safety, courts and government.
Beverly Harrison
Harrison, a Democrat, began her political journey when she volunteered for the Shenandoah chapter of VAratifyERA campaign.
She is running on three platforms: Building a sustainable local economy, health care for all individuals of all income levels and promoting public education.
House of Delegates 25th District
Chris Runion
Lifelong conservative Republican Runion has held several roles in the Valley, including serving on the Rockingham Planning Commission and as president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.
Runion settled in Rockingham County and worked for a poultry company for a decade before taking ownership of Eddie Edwards Signs, a hand-painted sign company in Harrisonburg in 1991. He is currently the president of that business.
Jennifer Kitchen
Kitchen made her political debut when she received the Democratic nomination unopposed.
Kitchen is the third Democrat to attempt to win the 25th District. With Republican Del. Steve Landes opting for another office, the new face of the district will be left to the voters in November.
She supports broadband access, access to health care in rural areas, the Green New Deal and the Equal Rights Amendment.
Janice Allen
Allen, an Independent, graduated from Turner Ashby High School and Bridgewater College.
She unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2008 against Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte and again in 2016.
She supports gun rights, a strong military, securing borders and drastic changes to our immigration system. She does not support ObamaCare and home foreclosures. She is pro-life.
House of Delegates 26th District
Del. Tony Wilt
Republican Tony Wilt first took office in 2010. His first opponent since taking the seat was Brent Finnegan in 2017.
Wilt is on several committees including the House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources, Commerce and Labor and Militia, Police and Public Safety.
He votes 93% with the Republican Caucus, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Brent Finnegan
Finnegan, of Broadway, won his second primary election against Cathy Copeland during the June Democratic Primary.
A graduate from Broadway High School, he has been serving on the Harrisonburg Planning Commission since 2016.
If elected, Finnegan said he would prioritize working with community members to bring local solutions to Richmond that empower everyday Virginians and benefit the greatest number of people in our district.
House of Delegates 58th District
Del. Rob Bell
Bell has been representing the district since 2002. In 2017, he defeated Democrat Kellen Squire, who received 38.7% of the vote.
The Republican has served in the House Commerce and Labor committee, chaired the Courts of Justice and serviced on the Health, Welfare and Institutions committee.
Elizabeth Alcorn
Alcorn became a dentist and opened her first private practice in 1989. The Democratic candidate said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that her experience in health care, business and community volunteering are all reasons why constituents of the 58th District should vote for her.
Her campaign focuses on climate change, health care reform, promoting green jobs and energy, protecting women’s rights and raising the minimum wage.
State Senate 26th District
Sen. Mark Obenshain
Taking the seat in 2004, he has only ran one race unopposed.
He successfully won the Republican nomination for Attorney General in 2013 against Rob Bell, but was defeated by Democrat Mark Herring.
He is the chair of the Senate Courts of Justice committee and serves on the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, Commerce and Labor, Finance and Rules committees.
April Moore
April Moore announced her second run for state Senate in January. During the race against Mark Obenshain in 2015, he received 69% of the vote to win his fourth four-year term.
Moore, a Democrat, supports the right to bear arms but with limitations, public education and unions, raising the minimum wage, restoring voting rights to those who are released from prison and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s efforts to increase internet access to rural areas.
State Senate 24th District
Sen. Emmett Hanger
Hanger held on to the Republican nomination for the 24th Senate District during the June Primary, marking the third one Hanger has undergone since taking the seat in 1996, according to the Virginia Department of Elections database.
Prior to serving in the Senate, Hanger was elected to the 26th House of Delegates District seat from 1982-89.
Hanger has served in numerous committees in the Senate, including co-chair of Finance; Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources; Local Government; Rehabilitation and Social Services; and Rules. He was also chair of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Health and Human Resources and a budget conferee.
Annette Hyde
Hyde, a Democrat, started her run in politics in 2017 when she ran against Democrat Ben Hixon for the House of Delegates 30th District, but was unsuccessful.
She supports expanding fast, affordable internet in rural Virginia, affordable health care, the Equal Rights Amendment, raising the minimum wage, and improving the environment.
Commonwealth’s Attorney
Marsha Garst
Garst is seeking her sixth four-year term has been running unopposed since 1999, when she defeated former Commonwealth’s Attorney Douglas Stark for the GOP nomination.
Garst said during her re-election announcement on Feb. 2 that her most notable achievement during her current term was establishing a drug court in 2017. Drug courts are used to divert low-level, nonviolent drug offenders from incarceration. The court allows judges, prosecutors and mental health professionals to work with offenders to establish a treatment program.
The idea for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Drug Court began roughly two years ago as several community leaders raised concerns about the growing inmate population in Rockingham County Jail.
Sheriff
Bryan Hutcheson
First elected in 2011, the Broadway-native Republican is running unopposed for his third term— similar to his run in 2015. When he took the sheriff’s role in 2011, he defeated independents C.M. Hess and Kevin Shifflett with 63% of the vote.
Hutcheson previously served as Virginia State Police trooper and the police chief in Woodstock.
Commissioner of Revenue
Lowell Barb
Lowell Barb was elected as commissioner of the revenue in a special election in 2008 held after the death of the former commissioner, Richard Connellee, who died in October 2007 but still won re-election the following month.
Barb was unopposed in his subsequent re-election in 2011 to his first full four-year term.
Treasurer
L. Todd Garber
Garber was first appointed to the post of treasurer in November 1993 after the death of Cecil Wampler. Winning nearly 76% of the vote, he defeated Democrat Mary Shuler Pettie in a 1994 special election to serve out the remainder of Wampler’s term.
The Republican has been unopposed at the six succeeding elections for the four-year post.
Mayor of Broadway
Tim Proctor
Proctor, a Republican, is seeking to be the first mayor of Broadway to serve a four-year term as new legislation takes effect this election season.
Proctor was first appointed to council in 1993 when he replaced his father, Francis Proctor. He has held the mayoral seat since 2013, running unopposed since replacing former Mayor John Long.
The Broadway native recently retired from White House Foods, serving as the executive vice president. Proctor said although he is retired, he still serves on the board of directors for White House Foods.
John Dove
Dove will be Proctor’s first challenger since taking the mayor seat in 2013.
Dove is running as an Independent, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Efforts to reach Dove for comment were unsuccessful by print deadline.
Broadway Town Council
Douglas Harpine
Broadway local Douglas Harpine was first elected to the council in 2011 as an Independent.
Harpine graduated from Broadway High School in 1972 and enlisted in the United States Army shortly thereafter.
In 1997, he bought his first Subway shop, located in Broadway, and later bought two additional locations in Waynesboro and Winchester.
Richard Fulk
Elected in 2007 as a write-in candidate, Fulk currently serves as the vice mayor of Broadway.
Fulk, an Independent, has experience running as a write-in candidate. He ran for the Rockingham County school board District 1 seat in 2013, but fell short to winner LaDonna Shiflet.
David Jordan
Jordan was appointed to council in 2018 to finish out former council member Fred Olson’s term that ended in 2019.
Jordan, an Independent, has worked for Tenneco in Harrisonburg for 40 years as the environmental health and safety analyst. He also served on the Rockingham County Parks and Recreation board for eight years, including four years as chairman. His term ended Jan. 1, 2019.
He is a current member of the Broadway/Timberville Board of Zoning Appeals, a member of the volunteer Broadway Emergency Squad and is on the Harrisonburg City Public Schools Business Advisory Committee.
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors
Sallie Wolfe-Garrison
Wolfe-Garrison began serving on the board in April 2018 when she defeated Charles Long for former Supervisor Fred Eberly’s seat, who resigned for health reasons.
As a representative of the county’s District 2, she serves Dayton and the communities of Singers Glen, Edom, Linville, Mt. Clinton, Silver Lake and a portion of Hinton.
The independent candidate of Mount Clinton works as a part-time clerk at Harrisonburg law firm Clark & Bradshaw and is a volunteer leader for the Creative Chefs 4-H Club.
Mike Breeden
Current chairman of the board, Breeden, a Democrat, has been representing District 5 since 1999. His district includes Elkton and the communities of McGaheysville, Massanutten, Stony Run, Swift Run, South Fork and a portion of Penn Laird.
Breeden said in a previous interview that he loves the county and feels he has more to offer.
Breeden is the co-owner and president of E.A. Breeden Inc. — an industrial and facility maintenance business in Elkton.
Bill Kyger
Kyger, a Republican, is the longest-serving board member and was appointed vice chairman in January.
Elected in 1988, he represents District 4 that includes Bridgewater, Mount Crawford, the North River area and the communities of Briery Branch, Montezuma, Pleasant Valley, Ottobine and a portion of Hinton.
Kyger is a retired school teacher. He taught government in the Rockingham County school system.
Rockingham County School Board
Lowell Fulk
Independent candidate Lowell Fulk was first elected to the board in 1995. He has run unopposed since 2011 when he out-seated Gayl Brunk for the District 2 seat.
District 2 includes the town of Dayton and the communities of Singers Glen, Edom, Linville, Mount Clinton, Silver Lake and part of Hinton.
Charlette McQuilkin
Chairman of the county’s school board, McQuilkin defeated Terry Weaver in 2015 to replace Bob May’s District 4 seat, who decided not to seek another term.
District 4 includes the towns of Bridgewater and Mount Crawford, the North River area, and the communities of Briery Branch, Montezuma, Pleasant Valley, Ottobine and part of Hinton.
McQuilkin is a retired Rockingham County Public School administrator who had not held an elected office prior to running for the school board seat.
She will be seeking her second term in November.
Dan Breeden
Representing District 5, Breeden took back his seat in 2011 after defeating Wilson Good in the general election.
Breeden served three terms from 1996 to 2008.
District 5 includes the town of Elkton and the communities of McGaheysville, Massanutten, Stone Run, Swift Run, South Fork and part of Penn Laird.
Soil and Water Conservation Director Shenandoah Valley District
Stephen Lohr and Kevin Craun are both running unopposed in November.
