HARRISONBURG — Margaret Jordan, 76, of Dallas, knew the story of how her great-great-great grandfather, Paul Jennings, went from a slave to a freeman since she was a child. But she said she never would have guessed a college building would be named after him.
“When more people appreciate the enslaved people who contributed to the building of America, it tells a more complete story of America,” Jordan said.
Jennings was one of James Madison’s slaves and, on Friday, James Madison University cut the ribbon for its newest dormitory — Paul Jennings Hall — with well over 200 people in attendance.
Jordan was one of more than a dozen descendants of Jennings who traveled to be at the ceremony, she said.
Jennings was Madison’s personal attendant until his death in 1836, and thus grew very close to the founding father, according to Elizabeth Taylor, the author of Jennings' biography 'A Slave in the White House: Paul Jennings and the Madisons.'
In 1846, Jennings negotiated his freedom with Daniel Webster, then a Massachusetts senator, she said.
After becoming a freeman, Jennings was still heavily involved in the enslaved community and was a vehement abolitionist, Taylor said.
In 1848, Jennings supported the single largest attempted slave escape with over 77 people fleeing their owners in Washington D.C., but the attempt was unsuccessful, she said.
Jennings wrote the first White House memoir about the Madison presidency, which was published in 1865. He died in 1874.
The new 144,800 square-foot dorm is already home to 500 students with more than 277 rooms. The building also houses offices, a recreation room and quiet-study space, according to Lorenzo Battistelli, an architect involved in the construction.
Part of the building is an exhibit area, where the information about the life and descendants of Jennings are displayed.
When JMU decided to build a new dorm, but had no ideas for a name, it was university students who recommended Paul Jennings, according to Kevin Meaney, the director of residence life.
“It is truly a community effort that brought the name to the building,” he said.
And on Friday, students were part of the ceremony as Aaliyah McLean, the student government president, also made remarks.
“In this moment of history we strike new ground as we honor this phenomenal residential facility and honor this former slave,” she said. “Out of the dark side of history that began 400 years ago, his legacy now stands and is recognized on par with buildings on this campus that honor Confederate legacies.”
And to Jordan, the fact that students were the ones who suggested the name was "remarkable," she said.
“It’s very important for the story of the enslaved people of America to be told,” Jordan said.
Sites that remember history are important to modern issues, she said.
“When you hear others in America reflect on what they see in these types of sites,” Jordan said, “it’s a variety of things — but it makes people think.”
