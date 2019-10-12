SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK — Mike Johnson had been motoring along Skyline Drive for a few miles trying to find the next overlook that was not overtaken by dense fog Tuesday.
As he approached the Oaks overlook south of Lewis Mountain, he found an opening, pulled over and began taking photos of the slightly yellowed tree tops as a wave of clouds approached.
“We saw more color yesterday,” Johnson said. “But we still have the rest of Skyline Drive to do.”
Shenandoah National Park’s most colorful time of the year is right around the corner as the peak of leaf-peeping season quickly approaches.
Sally Hurlbert, management specialist for Shenandoah National Park, said peak season typically arrives in middle-to-late October and can continue into early November.
“The peak in Shenandoah doesn't usually happen all at once over the entire park. It takes place over a span of time because different places in the park change colors at variable rates,” Hurlbert said. “The higher elevations tend to change first and the colors usually work their way down the mountain. Sometimes a heavy wind will blow the leaves off at the higher elevations, but there will still be a lot of color lower down.”
Hurlbert said the average visitation in October over the last five years was 244,000 — making it the busiest month of the year.
There are 70 overlooks located throughout Skyline Drive to see views of the Shenandoah Valley, but Hurlbert suggested hiking uphill to see the broad range of colors across the landscape or downhill to see the fall foliage up close.
To avoid crowds, the best time to visit the park is on a weekday and early in the morning, Hurlbert said.
“We suggest entering the park through our less busy entrance stations at Rockfish Gap or Swift Run Gap. If you choose to enter through Thornton Gap or Front Royal, you can expect to encounter long lines on the weekends,” Hurlbert said. “Dress for cooler weather on the mountain and please check the weather forecast before you come.”
While visitors could be making plans to see the fall foliage later in October, colors may not be as vibrant due to the summer drought.
Ellen Powell, a conservation education coordinator with the Virginia Department of Forestry, said this year will probably not be the most spectacular foliage season.
“Many trees are turning quickly to yellow, then brown,” Powell said. “The cool nights we have had the past week should help with development of red pigments, particular in patchy areas that may have had more regular rainfall this summer.”
For Roland and Paige Paquette, who were visiting Shenandoah National Park from Massachusetts on Tuesday, they had hoped to see more leaves changing.
“New England definitely has more color right now,” Roland Paquette said.
Powell said VDOF’s recommended fall-foliage driving tours would still be “worth a look,” with two routes created specifically for the Harrisonburg area.
The driving tour was created 10 years ago after John Campbell, a public information director with VDOF at the time, decided since foresters are often out in remote locations, they should be able to recommended good places to leaf-peep, Powell said.
Campbell asked local foresters to send directors to good driving routes in their counties, creating driving tours for Greene, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Bath, Warren, Bedford, Craig, Franklin and Highland.
Powell said the tours take leaf-peepers to areas away from Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park, providing a different experience for fall-foliage chasers.
“We asked foresters to focus on back roads, a little off the beaten path, not just the well-known areas,” Powell said. “Skyline Drive is a fee area so some people avoid it, but in general, the forest types are similar to what you would see in the park — lots of oak-hickory forest, also containing other good color species such as maples.”
The driving tours also have other “picturesque areas,” such as farm and pastureland interspersed with the woods, Powell said.
Matt Wolanski, a senior area forester with VDOF, said visitors can expect to see black gum, sumac, sassafras and sweet birch trees displaying prominent colors this season.
“The drought has not been the best for a vibrant fall-color season, but hopefully this last rain will help the trees so they hang on to their leaves a bit longer,” he said.
While the colorful leaves bring visitors from across the state and country, they also bring tourism for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg.
Josh Gooden, economic development and tourism coordinator for the county, said 15% of visitors entering the Swift Run Entrance located within the county came through in October 2018, accounting for approximately 20,652 visitors.
According to the traffic count for the Swift Run Gap entrance to Shenandoah National Park from 2016-18, October is the most visited month throughout the year, but attendance has been decreasing.
In 2016, more than 26,800 people visited the park through Swift Run Gap while only 23,925 people visited in 2017.
Gooden said the reason for the decline is due to government shutdowns that leave national parks closed.
Lodging at the park can also see an increase in visitation during the month of October, he said.
“From a lodging standpoint, Massanutten Resort had 10,437 check-ins which accounted for between 20,000-40,000 visitors in October 2018,” Gooden said. “Approximately one million visitors come to Massanutten Resort annually.”
Those coming to the parks had a variety of reasons to visit outside of seeing the fall foliage.
Paige Paquette said she had visited the park 42 years ago when she was 11 years old. She said she wanted to return to the park to recreate her childhood memories, which led to making a Civil War trip with her husband, Roland.
The couple made stops at Gettysburg, Antietam and the Appomattox Court House before spending time in Shenandoah National Park.
“We will have to come back to stay at Skyland Lodge when we come back maybe next year,” Roland Paquette said.
