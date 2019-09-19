Liquor Store Could Be Coming To Bridgewater HARRISONBURG — On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control placed a notice at 425 North Main St. in Bridgewater to notify residents that a liquor store may be coming.
The notice, which will be up until Oct. 1, is not a definite sign that a liquor store will open at the site.
“We want to gather local input before moving forward to securing a lease,” said Dawn Eischen, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Residents are encouraged to send emails with their thoughts about the potential liquor store to Sites@abc.virginia.gov.
“We’re in the process of contacting local authorities, the mayor and others in the area to get their input as well,” Eischen said.
After Oct. 1, Virginia ABC will review all feedback it has gotten about the site, as well as other factors such as population density, traffic and demographics before deciding whether to set up shop.
As of yet, there is no timetable for when the review of feedback and site information will be completed, according to Eischen.
“We want to be sure the business is a good fit for the community, which is why we’re going through this process,” she said.
— Ian Munro
