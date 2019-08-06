HARRISONBURG — A public launch for a Living Wage Campaign will be taking off in September, which aims to aspire businesses to pay employees more to keep them out of poverty and homelessness.
Christi Hoover Seidel, the director of Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham, has been working with Ramona Sanders for a year to spearhead the campaign to address the lack of living wages in the state and nation.
“This is a community effort to increase the minimum wage so that we are doing something to address homelessness and poverty,” Seidel said. “Lack of good wages is a systematic cause of homelessness.”
The launch will take place at 10 a.m. on Labor Day at Gray Jay Provisions, 1311 S. High St.
The new program is linked through the Virginia Chapter of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.
Because Virginia’s local communities are not currently allowed to raise their local minimum wage laws, VICPP wants to recognize businesses who pay their employees the living wage.
“For the most part, we want workers to get paid within the realm of a living wage,” Seidel said in an interview Thursday. “So $15 is gold standard for Harrisonburg-Rockingham — but we understand that can be a challenge as well.”
The campaign publicly recognizes the local businesses who have applied and been certified through the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Certification, which can be found at https://www.hrlivingwage.org.
There are four living wage certification levels. The highest is gold, which means the business pays its employees $15 an hour, or $13.50 plus health care. The silver level is for businesses paying employees $12.50 an hour or $11 plus health care. The aspiring level is for those paying $11 an hour or $9.50 plus health care but commit to raising wages over a two-year period.
The wages are based on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calculator and Universal Living Wage Calculator.
“If they are at the aspiring level, they are aspiring to pay more,” Seidel said.
Seidel said there have been four businesses that have been certified so far, “but we would love to get up to 10 before the launch.”
The four businesses include:
1. Friendly City Co-Op
2. Gray Jay Provisions
3. Trinity Presbyterian
4. Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham
The current Virginia and federal minimum wage for one adult is $7.25. The poverty wage in Harrisonburg is $5.84, but Seidel wants to see businesses move up to the living wage, which is $11.83 in Harrisonburg for one adult, according to MIT.
In Rockingham County, the living wage is $11.38 per hour, according to the MIT calculator.
The living wage is the hourly rate that an individual must earn to support their family, the minimum wage a worker must earn to pay for basic necessities, including food and housing, without assistance from others.
Seidel said that for the last decade, the national living wage has been $7.25 an hour.
“This is about positive reinforcement — if customers value certain businesses because of the wages offered, other businesses will want to join in and be a part of the effort,” Seidel said.
James Madison University adopted a living wage for its full-time employees in July, according to previous Daily News-Record reports. Full-time employees work around 2,080 hours a year.
Certification programs exist in Charlottesville, Richmond, Alexandria, James City County and Northern Virginia.
