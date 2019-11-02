MASSANUTTEN — Nearly 10 years after first being a part of fellow Massanutten residents’ push to become a town, Gene Hauze is at it again.
On Friday, Hauze presented a petition that 860 people had signed, indicating they support the incorporation of the community to a town.
Hauze said he and other residents canvassed roughly 75% of their neighbors, but still have more people to reach.
“We talked about the problems and how town incorporation could address those problems,” he said.
Hauze and other Massanutten residents identified 1,530 fellow “citizens” of Massanutten. These “citizens” were eligible voters in the proposed town area, he said. The same area had 2,291 residents in 2010, according to the most recent census data.
If Massanutten were to become a town, it would keep the roughly $1.2 million in meal tax and short-term rental fees that are otherwise paid to Rockingham County, said Lowell Barb, the commissioner of revenue for the county.
Massanutten, as a town, would have to pay all other taxes as normal, he said.
The estimated $1.2 million the town could keep to cover costs such as road maintenance and public safety, Hauze said, which residents already pay for.
“The money that [the resort’s] vacationers already pay in meals taxes and transient occupancy taxes would come back here to pay for the police force,” Hauze said. “I would think that would be a good thing.”
Great Eastern, which manages timeshares on the mountain, opted to withdraw from the Massanutten Property Owners Association earlier this year — which will result in a loss of $420,000 a year in funding for the association, Hauze said.
“MPOA services are overburdened by visitors who don’t pay for them,” Hauze said.
This sudden budget change is the impetus for the renewed push for township, he said.
Previously, Massanutten residents tried to limit the number of short-term rentals in the community with a proposed zoning ordinance in the county, according to previous Daily News-Record reports. The measure failed.
Towns have their own zoning departments and can write ordinances — offering paths to solutions for concerns that residents have voiced, according to Hauze.
The total area proposed for the township covers roughly 7,000 acres, Hauze said. The purpose of the large area being incorporated is so the potential town’s zoning department could decide what developments would be built, he said.
A special act needs to be passed with a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate in Richmond for Massanutten to be incorporated as a town, according to the Constitution of Virginia.
Residents would have to convince their local representatives in the 24th Senate District or the 26th House of Delegates to sponsor incorporation legislation and then pass the bill.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, is running against Democratic challenger Brent Finnegan for the 26th House District, while incumbent Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, is running against Democratic challenger Annette Hyde in the 24th Senate District. The election is Tuesday.
Hanger said he did not have a position on the matter as of Friday.
“I’m open to discussion with residents and the county as far as what they’re trying to accomplish,” he said.
Wilt also said he was interested in learning more about the petition and the residents’ concerns.
Finnegan said he has talked to some residents about the measure.
“I think it’s really up to the people of Massanutten whether they want this or not,” he said.
Massanutten Resort is not in favor of the township, according to Kenny Hess, the director of sports and risk management.
“We just don’t feel that it’s in our best interest to add another layer of bureaucracy to what we already have,” he said.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said the county would follow the debate.
