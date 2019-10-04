HARRISONBURG — National FFA enrollment reached a record high 700,170 members after adding more than 30,000 new members since 2018, according to the National FFA Organization, with Rockingham County FFA programs seeing increases as well.
Out of the 8,612 chapters of FFA in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, 10 are in Rockingham County. They are at all four public middle schools and four high schools, along with Massanutten Technical Center and Rockingham Academy, said Codi Jo Wheelbarger, an FFA adviser at Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater.
For Turner Ashby, and the other nine FFA programs in Rockingham, every student enrolled in an agriculture class is now an FFA member, she said.
The change, which took place over the last year, “automatically inflated” FFA membership, said Andy Seibel, Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist.
At Spotswood High School, the FFA grew from approximately more than 80 students to more than 120, said adviser Elizabeth Lam.
Adding more subjects to get kids interested in FFA courses has grown the number of students, and thus the number of members, she said.
“We’ve been able to offer a diverse set of curriculum so we're not targeting just one interest area for students,” she said.
Classes include subjects such as small-engine repair, computer courses, and introduction to animal science, Lam said.
“A lot of the classes are able to offer dual enrollment to our students so they get college credit for taking extracurriculars,” she said.
Dues for FFA members can be up to $12 a year, Seibel said.
The money, which is split between the state and national FFA, is used for member magazines, events and officer travel, among other things, he said.
“All the money basically comes back to the kids,” Seibel said. “It’s just sometimes they don’t see the direct benefit unless they are active and participate in events.”
Despite the rapid growth in members, the FFA is finding it difficult to find agriculture teachers, limiting the size of programs, Wheelbarger said.
“There’s a need for them so the programs have been closed or are sharing teachers because there’s a lack of teachers,” Wheelbarger said.
The support from the school system strengthens Rockingham FFA clubs, Wheelbarger said.
“So that I think has also been a major factor in our success locally — that the community and administration support anything that we do,” she said.
Interest in FFA-affiliated courses is also growing because young people are seeing the opportunities outside of a four-year degree, Seibel said.
“Across the state there's interest because agriculture and forestry are our No. 1 industries,” he said.
Graduates of FFA programs also go onto college programs as well, and many receive scholarships from the national FFA’s $9 million college fund, Seibel said.
“It’s just getting the word out so kids can take advantage of the opportunities that are out there,” he said.
