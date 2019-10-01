BRIDGEWATER — The potential liquor store at 406 N. Main St. in Bridgewater will not move forward, according to Dawn Eischen, a spokesperson for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
The property owner, Frank Benincasa, told the ABC that the space is no longer available for lease, Eischen said.
Benincasa, the previous owner of Franco’s Pizza in Harrisonburg, purchased a portion of the land at 406 N. Main St. from the town of Bridgewater in September 2018, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
However, the town retains ownership of the parking lot behind the building at the address, according to town staff.
ABC will continue looking for a space in Bridgewater, Eischen said, as the state agency seeks to open new locations where there is market demand.
“We still feel that the Bridgewater area has that,” she said.
The nearest liquor store for Bridgewater residents is about 5 miles north, at 2196 John Wayland Highway just outside Harrisonburg city limits, according to the ABC website.
Residents discovered that the agency was looking to open a liquor store in the building on Sept. 16, when the ABC placed a notice in the window. The notice, which expired today, asked residents to email the ABC to voice their opinions about the potential store.
ABC was compiling the responses for review when Benincasa told the agency that the space was no longer available, Eischen said.
Benincasa did not return phone calls from the Daily News-Record today.
