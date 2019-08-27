HARRISONBURG — Officers on foot patrol at Copper Beech Townhomes on Saturday were alerted to an incident occurring in the 300 Block of Arrowwood Drive, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The complex’s private security had received a tip that a male was possibly intoxicated and brandishing a firearm at residents.
Robert Tyler Baird Doyle, 22, of Roanoke, was charged with brandishing a firearm, public intoxication and property damage. He was arrested and taken to Rockingham County Regional Jail, according to the release. The firearm was seized at the scene.
Doyle was not an acquaintance of any alleged victims or a resident.
— Staff Reports
