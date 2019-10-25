Transportation improvement projects, Smart Scale and safety plans are some of the topics to be discussed during Monday’s Commonwealth Transportation Board meeting.
Beginning at 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, representatives from the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation will discuss transportation programs and answer questions relating to the commonwealth’s multimodal transportation network.
Lindsay LeGrand, a VDOT representative, said Thursday that the meeting is a “one-stop shop tour” where attendees can learn about transportation priorities across the state.
Monday’s meeting is one of several throughout the state.
The fall meeting allows the public to learn and share feedback in several areas, including adjustments to Smart Scale, which allocates limited funding to critical transportation needs. The focus will be preparing for Smart Scale round four and proposed changes for round four, according to the CTB’s website.
Attendees will also be able to discuss Virginia’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which identifies transportation projects that utilize federal transportation funding or require approval from federal partners.
Other items of discussion include a draft midterm transportation needs assessment for VTrans and adjustments to Virginia’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.
Changes to the Safety Improvement Program were made to save lives, increase return on investment and improve transparency and accountability, according to CTB’s website. In September, the CTB approved $137 million in safety projects that were estimated to save 60 lives and 1,200 injuries per year statewide once implemented.
Safety projects proposed include high-visibility backplates, curve signs, pedestrian crossings, flashing yellow arrows, unsignalized intersections, pavement shoulder wedges and centerline and edgeline rumble strips.
The DRPT will provide highlights to the fiscal year 2020-25 Six Year Improvement Program for the Staunton District. DRPT recommended $892.3 million in funding for transit, rail and commuter services for FY 2020, with $2.6 million in state and $4.7 million in federal funds going to the Staunton District for transit, along with $8.4 million in state funds for rail.
Those who received state funding for FY 2020 were the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, the City of Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, Valley Program for Aging Services, RADAR and the City of Winchester, according to DRPT.
Three shortline railways will also receive state funding for FY 2020, including Buckingham Branch Railroad Company, Shenandoah Valley Railroad and Winchester and Western Railroad Company.
Those who can not attend the meeting can submit comments online, by email at PublicComments@OIPI.Virginia.gov or by mail at 1221 E. Broad St. in Richmond. Comments will be accepted until Nov. 30.
For additional information about the CTB, visit http://www.ctb.virginia.gov/.
