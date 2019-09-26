HARRISONBURG — Maggie Ragon, the first woman member of Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Commission, has been appointed to the Virginia Aviation Board, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Aviation.
The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Commission guides the business of the Weyers Cave airport.
Ragon will represent 11 airports, including Lynchburg Regional Airport and Smith Mountain Lake Airport, in her role as representative for Region 5.
— Ian Munro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.