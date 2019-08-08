HARRISONBURG — There are 268 days left until Harrisonburg and Rockingham County kick off the 27th Relay For Life and donations are already coming in.
As of Wednesday, the group had raised more than $500 to reach its $225,000 goal.
The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Relay For Life wrapped up its 2019 relay by raising close to $250,000, according to Natalie Massing, community manager with the American Cancer Society.
Donations go toward funding groundbreaking cancer research and patient care programs.
More than 90 teams, with more than 1,000 participants, came out to this year’s Relay For Life, according to Massing.
One team stood out among the rest.
The “Waves of Hope” team, which is made up of members from Danone North America, raised $23,557 to “save lives, celebrate lives and fight for a world without cancer,” Massing said.
In honor of the 35th anniversary of when Relay For Life was started by Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt, who walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington, to raise money for the American Cancer Society, the 2020 Relay For Life will be held on May 2 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
For those interested in forming a team for Relay 2020, visit www.relayforlife.org/rockinghamcountyVA.
