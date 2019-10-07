HARRISONBURG — With a table full of assorted pies and the crisp fall weather to bring in the season, Republicans from across the county and city joined together on Saturday to enjoy each other’s company and raise funds for the party.
The 10th annual barbecue fundraiser is a day of celebration rather than a regular meeting, said U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Lexington.
The fundraiser was sponsored by several Republican organizations, including the Republican Women of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County, the Republican City and County Committees and the Shenandoah Valley Young Republicans.
Guests were greeted with live music provided by Dr. Doug’s Rock and Roll Rhythm Review and a table packed with items to be auctioned off later in the evening. Items included homemade baked goods, apples from the Bowman Fruit Sales and three nights at a condo at Snowshoe Mountain Resort provided by Dr. Cathy Slusher.
More than 30 people of all generations, races and genders were partaking in the festivities — something that was important to Jennifer Brown, Virginia’s 6th District GOP Committee chairwoman.
“The older generation is the backbone of our party,” Brown said. “Now we have the younger generation getting involved … we have to make sure we continue the tradition [the older generation] laid down for us.”
Brown said she is looking forward to a successful Republican election in November to maintain control of the House of Delegates and Senate.
Members of James Madison University College Republicans came out to meet with their representatives, including sophomore Wyatt Blevins, who joined the organization during his freshman year.
Blevins said he attended the fundraiser not only to support the local Republican candidates, but to help represent the younger generation.
“It is really important for the younger generation to be here because we have to get into politics and be involved or else we won’t do anything,” Blevins said.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, said Saturday’s turnout made him excited for the future.
“We are the party of inclusivity and we try to include everyone,” Wilt said. “Today was an opportunity to come in a more relaxed atmosphere and have a good message be shared.”
For Marshall Pattie, a member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, coming out to the fundraiser was to show support for his fellow local representatives.
“We are determined to keep the House and Senate and anything I can do to help out, I will do,” Pattie said.
Saturday’s fundraiser was the eighth fundraiser Pattie has attended this year, saying opportunities to volunteer and contribute are always around.
Once guests enjoyed their meals and socialized with everyone, guest speakers Cline and U.S. Senate candidate Scott Taylor wrapped up the evening.
Cline expressed the importance of voting, saying he has experienced what happens when Democrats take over.
“We don’t want Virginia to turn into Maryland or California in terms of economy and policies,” Cline said. “It is so important to keep the majority.”
